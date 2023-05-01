Submit Release
News Search

There were 664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,806 in the last 365 days.

Global Nursing Solutions, LLC Launches Campaign to Recruit Skilled Filipino Nurses for Southeast USA

GNS Needs Filipino Nurses

GNS Needs Filipino Nurses

BOWLING GREEN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Nursing Solutions, LLC, a leading recruitment firm based in Kentucky, USA, has announced the launch of its campaign to recruit skilled Filipino nurses who want to live and work in the Southeast USA. The firm is seeking qualified and experienced nurses, with NCLEX holders given priority, to fill 200 available nursing positions in the region.

As an international recruiting firm, Global Nursing Solutions, LLC specializes in sourcing and placing skilled healthcare professionals from around the world, particularly those from the Philippines. The company recognizes the value and expertise that Filipino nurses can bring to the healthcare industry in the United States.

Nurses who hold NCLEX will be given priority in the recruitment process, and those who will take the NCLEX exam will be able to avail of the reimbursement program once accepted. The company is committed to providing qualified and experienced healthcare professionals with opportunities to live and work in the United States and achieve their career goals.

Qualified applicants will be allowed to bring their spouses and dependents. Spouses will have sure jobs as well, ensuring that families are well taken care of.

"At Global Nursing Solutions, our dedication to exceptional patient care is our highest priority, and we understand that our most valued assets are our healthcare professionals," said Chris Copas, CEO of Global Nursing Solutions, LLC. "We are committed to finding and recruiting the best talent in the industry, particularly Filipino nurses who are renowned for their excellent work ethic and patient care, and helping them achieve their full potential in the United States."

Interested parties can visit and apply online at www.globalnursingsolutions.direct. For more information, they can email info@globalnursingsolutions.direct.

About Global Nursing Solutions, LLC
Global Nursing Solutions, LLC is a leading recruitment firm based in Kentucky, USA. The company specializes in sourcing and placing skilled healthcare professionals from around the world, particularly those from the Philippines, to work in the United States. The company is committed to delivering excellent service and assisting healthcare professionals in achieving their career goals

Oliver Ian Atienza
Global Nursing Solutions, LLC
+63 9178900116
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Global Nursing Solutions, LLC Launches Campaign to Recruit Skilled Filipino Nurses for Southeast USA

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more