Global Nursing Solutions, LLC Launches Campaign to Recruit Skilled Filipino Nurses for Southeast USA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Nursing Solutions, LLC, a leading recruitment firm based in Kentucky, USA, has announced the launch of its campaign to recruit skilled Filipino nurses who want to live and work in the Southeast USA. The firm is seeking qualified and experienced nurses, with NCLEX holders given priority, to fill 200 available nursing positions in the region.
As an international recruiting firm, Global Nursing Solutions, LLC specializes in sourcing and placing skilled healthcare professionals from around the world, particularly those from the Philippines. The company recognizes the value and expertise that Filipino nurses can bring to the healthcare industry in the United States.
Nurses who hold NCLEX will be given priority in the recruitment process, and those who will take the NCLEX exam will be able to avail of the reimbursement program once accepted. The company is committed to providing qualified and experienced healthcare professionals with opportunities to live and work in the United States and achieve their career goals.
Qualified applicants will be allowed to bring their spouses and dependents. Spouses will have sure jobs as well, ensuring that families are well taken care of.
"At Global Nursing Solutions, our dedication to exceptional patient care is our highest priority, and we understand that our most valued assets are our healthcare professionals," said Chris Copas, CEO of Global Nursing Solutions, LLC. "We are committed to finding and recruiting the best talent in the industry, particularly Filipino nurses who are renowned for their excellent work ethic and patient care, and helping them achieve their full potential in the United States."
Interested parties can visit and apply online at www.globalnursingsolutions.direct. For more information, they can email info@globalnursingsolutions.direct.
About Global Nursing Solutions, LLC
Global Nursing Solutions, LLC is a leading recruitment firm based in Kentucky, USA. The company specializes in sourcing and placing skilled healthcare professionals from around the world, particularly those from the Philippines, to work in the United States. The company is committed to delivering excellent service and assisting healthcare professionals in achieving their career goals
Oliver Ian Atienza
Global Nursing Solutions, LLC
+63 9178900116
