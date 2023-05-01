Thái Nguyên Province to build 16 new industrial zones and clusters until 2030

VIETNAM, May 1 - THÁI NGUYÊN — Thái Nguyên Province is planning to establish 16 new industrial zones and industrial clusters from now until 2030.

The province, known as the tea capital of Việt Nam, aims to enhance the construction and infrastructure investment of industrial zones and clusters, as per the Thái Nguyên Province’s master plan for the period 2021-30, approved by the Prime Minister.

The newly proposed industrial zone area will cover 1,599 hectares, bringing the total industrial zone area in the plan to 4,245 hectares, nearly three times the size of the established industrial parks.

Under the master plan, Thái Nguyên aims to develop and expand 11 industrial parks and a concentrated information technology park by 2030.

The four newly proposed industrial parks include Yên Bình 2, Yên Bình 3, Thượng Đình and Tây (West) Phổ Yên industrial-urban-service complex in Phổ Yên City, of which the latter has the largest planned area of 1,128 ha, comprising 868ha of industrial park land and 260ha of urban-service land.

These industrial zones will be situated along crucial road systems connecting Hà Nội and the Thái Nguyên-Bắc Giang-Vĩnh Phúc region, making them ideal locations for high-tech and green technology investment.

Moreover, Thái Nguyên province aims to develop 41 industrial clusters covering an area of 2,067 hectares by 2030, with 12 new clusters to be located in Thái Nguyên City, Sông Công City and other districts.

Over the past decade, Thái Nguyên has become a leading magnet for attracting foreign direct investment in the North thanks to its investor-friendly business environment, transparent policies and strategic location.

As of the end of February 2023, the region has already secured 173 projects with a total registered capital exceeding $10.3 billion. The province is targeting to attract $900 million in foreign direct investment capital this year. — VNS