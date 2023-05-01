The High Cost of American Motherhood: Motherly's New Report Sheds Light on Economic Impact for Mothers
Motherly's State of Motherhood Report reveals staggering statistics on economic impact, gender imbalance, and mental health challenges facing modern mothers.
We cannot underestimate the necessity of improving mothers' lives in this country. Mothers are foundational to society and when a mother thrives, families and communities can thrive.”PARK CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Motherly, the leading digital platform for modern mothers, has released its 6th Annual State of Motherhood Report, revealing a number of staggering statistics about the challenges and concerns faced by mothers in the United States.
— Jill Koziol
The annual survey, with nearly 10,000 respondents, found that the Great Resignation is not over for mothers with the rate of stay-at-home moms (SAHMs) nearly doubling in the last year, rising from 15% in 2022 to 25% in 2023. This represents a significant shift in the way mothers are choosing to balance work and family life. Eighteen percent (18%) of mothers in the sample changed jobs or left the workforce in the past year, and the top reasons cited are staying at home with children (28%) and lack of childcare (15%).
In addition, the report found that a staggering 52% of working mothers say that the cost of childcare has made them consider leaving the workforce. This highlights the urgent need for policies and programs that support working parents and make quality childcare more affordable and accessible.
Mothers are also feeling the effects of economic uncertainty, with eight-in-ten (80%) expressing concern about a possible recession and 71% planning to cut back on spending. This highlights the financial pressures that many families are facing in the current economic climate.
The report also sheds light on the unequal division of labor within households, with 58% of moms reporting that they are primarily responsible for the duties of running a household and caring for children, interestingly an increase since the height of the Covid pandemic. This ongoing gender imbalance highlights the need for greater support for mothers, both in the workplace and at home.
On a more personal level, the report reveals that many mothers are struggling to maintain intimacy in their relationships, with 54% reporting that they are having less sex than they were a year ago. Nearly half (46%) of mothers are also currently seeking therapy, highlighting the emotional toll that motherhood can take.
"We cannot underestimate the necessity of improving mothers' lives in this country. Mothers are foundational to society and when a mother thrives, families and communities can thrive. That's why at Motherly we are committed to using our platform to elevate mothers’ voices, advocating for policies and programs that empower mothers and families. Our Annual State of Motherhood Report allows us to understand what is working and not working in modern motherhood. We share our results broadly so that together, we can create a brighter future for all." - Jill Koziol, CEO of Motherly.
These statistics paint a sobering picture of the challenges facing modern mothers. Motherly is committed to supporting and empowering mothers in all aspects of their lives, and will continue to work towards creating a more equitable and supportive society for mothers and families.
Motherly designed and administered this survey taken by 9,708 mothers through Motherly’s subscribers list, social media, and partner channels. This report focuses on the Millennial/Gen Z cohort of 4,789 respondents aged 18-42. Edge Research weighted the data to reflect the racial and ethnic composition of the US female millennial cohort based on US Census data.
