The Reasons Most Businesses Fail: 7 Mistakes that Could Prove Fatal to your Growth and Bottom Line
Regardless of the industry, the mistakes tripping up business owners and affecting their growth trajectories and bottom lines are remarkably similar.
My work is all about how to elevate your business to new heights of success by harnessing the invisible realms and ancient wisdom.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA , May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Soul Enchantress Globally Sought After Sorceress, Seer, Shaman, author and business speaker, her observations from businesses across all sizes, country and industry are as below:
— Soul Enchantress
1. Business owners keep looking for the latest strategies, tactics and hacks, when they don’t need a new strategy. The reality is an invisible energetic block that needs to be cleared before they can experience their goals and objectives.
2. They are delaying paying their bills because they believe they can earn more interest, they are waiting for the new Financial Year, or due to a fear of not having enough. If business owners desire a smooth flow of money energetically, their bills must be paid on time.
3. The energy of employees or teams impacts a business both positively and detrimentally. Investing in wellness strategies to detoxify and strengthen employees and team’s energy will improve a business’ bottom line.
4. When freebies and discounts are used as a tactic to attract customers to a business it diminishes the energetic value of the business, products and services. Instead, business owners should offer bonuses.
5. Many business owners fail to consult with the relevant advisors or experts, instead they end up being overwhelmed listening to too many different ideas and reading too many opposing books. Many high-profile business leaders consult with a seer or shaman who will access inter-dimensional information and wisdom that impacts their business and reality.
6. Most people believe everything within their business (and life) is linear, and they do not understand the incredible potential of the inter dimensionality of other vibrational frequencies that are available and can be harnessed to create a different reality for them and their business.
7. Business owners get caught up repeating detrimental ancestral patterns toward money, wealth and prosperity. They unwittingly tend to emulate the same energy patterns toward money as their parents, grand-parents and ancestors. The solution is identifying the core patterns, and replacing them with money magnetising energetic strategies.
Soul Enchantress works with business owners to uncover the mistakes they are making, replacing the behavior with money-making energy. She weaves the worlds of sorcery, cosmic, galactic, realms, the earth, the afterlife, money, business and life into an intriguing and spellbinding tapestry, along with her clients who keep their work with her a secret.
According to Soul Enchantress, visionaries such as Steve Jobs, Coco Chanel, Christian Dior, Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela, Albert Einstein, Nikola Tesla (in spirit) and many others have helped present day business leaders craft successful strategies that have created successful strategies.
“I have been told my perspectives and energetic concepts related to money and business is fascinating. My work is all about how to elevate your business to new heights of dazzling success by harnessing the invisible realms and ancient wisdom.”
Soul Enchantress has just released her spellbinding Book, “When Worlds A l i g n ~ Sorcery in Business & Life.”
Business Owners who are drawn to discover more access her “Sacred Wisdom Library” for Unseen Realms + Ancient Wisdom.
Both available via her website SoulEnchantress.com
