Gold Dinner 2023 will raise millions to help build a revolutionary Australian-first paediatric Complex Care Centre
Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation’s Gold Dinner 2023 will raise millions to help build a revolutionary Australian-first paediatric Complex Care CentreSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This year's Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation (SCHF) Gold Dinner is set to raise millions to transform complex paediatric care in Australia.
A double-digit target is this year's goal after setting an Australian charity gala record in 2022 with $9 million and a global children's hospital foundation record.
On the evening of the 4th of May 2023, over 500 of the nation's leading philanthropists, socialites and VIPs will gather to raise funds for SCHF in support of The Children’s Hospital at Westmead Kids Complex Care Centre, to be known as the Kookaburra Centre.
Children with complex, rare medical conditions need life-long comprehensive care and intensive support to get through daily life. It is for these children and their families that Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network’s proposed new complex care, orthopaedic, sleep and neurosciences centres would cater for, combining unique models of care with state-of-the-art infrastructure to provide a genuinely innovative healthcare experience.
Gold Dinner Co-Chair, Joshua Penn, said he, together with his Mum, Linda Penn (owner and Managing Director of Australia’s largest and most iconic retailer Lowes Menswear), are honoured to resume their roles as Co-Chairs of Gold Dinner 2023, where they will raise funds to help build new, world-class facilities for children with complex medical conditions.
“Continuing our work and striving for more extraordinary results is our commitment to Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation. Philanthropy plays an important role in providing access to the best pediatric care wherever and whenever children and families need it. These funds will have a direct, positive impact on the lives of children now and well into the future. With so much a stake, we're setting ourselves another ambitious target to break yet another fundraising record!”
Joining Joshua and Linda on the Gold Dinner 2023 committee are fellow members, James Auswild, Alina Barlow, Sophie Curtis, Alessandra Eddy, Benita Kam, Tara Rushton and Monika Tu. In addition, the committee welcomes Craig Carracher, Katie Evans, Adrian Fonseca, Bernadette Nassif and Kristy Nassif Elias as new members.
This year’s Gold Dinner is presented by Scape, Australia’s largest owner and operator of purpose-built student accommodation. Scape sponsored Gold Dinner 2021, and this year, they have strengthened their commitment and come on board as Presenting Partner of Gold Dinner.
Scape Executive Chair and Gold Dinner 2023 committee member, Craig Carracher, said Scape’s 2023 partnership with SCHF spans more than just one event, comprising support for a range of community fundraising events, key appeals and galas, including this year’s iconic Gold Dinner.
“Scape Australia is dedicated to sheltering and shaping the young minds of tomorrow. At Scape we believe the better we look after the young minds of today the better they will look after tomorrow. Having first partnered with the Foundation in 2019, we are proud to come on board as Presenting Partner of the 2023 Gold Dinner Series and to raise the benchmark for private enterprise partnerships for the Foundation.”
“Scape is committed to providing a safe and secure place to call home for over 16,000 students nationally as the largest residential for rent group in Australia.”
SCHF General Manager Philanthropy, Colin Allen, said this year’s Gold Dinner would give philanthropists a role in revolutionising complex care and becoming part of this Australian-first, ground-breaking facility, making an impact that lasts a lifetime.
“On behalf of Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation and the children whose lives are improved daily, as well as their families, I would like to thank our Gold Dinner committee and our supporters for their continued support, welcome our new committee members and congratulate Scape, our Presenting Partner. Your contribution and hard work enable the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Network to progress toward a visionary, comprehensive care centre to improve the quality of life for children with complex conditions. Your endless support of our mission is deeply gratifying.”
First held in 1997, Gold Dinner is regarded as the signature charity event in Australia. Thanks to the generosity of its patrons, sponsors, and supporters, it has raised more than $39 million over the last 25 years for sick kids in urgent need of care. In addition, funds raised have helped to support vital projects such as The Centre for Clinical Genetics, palliative care and research into rare diseases. Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation raised $76 million last year and has a cumulative total of nearly $500 million since 1986.
Just this month, Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation has been the first children’s hospital charity outside the United States and Canada to be invited to join The Woodmark Group – a not-for-profit organisation of premier children’s hospitals who share a vision of leading advancement of philanthropy to improve health for children everywhere.
This appointment positions SCHF as a global philanthropic leader, with one foot at the front line and one in the future of kids’ health.
The theme for Gold Dinner 2023 is ‘The Wizard of Oz’ – the yellow brick road. It will transport each guest into a world of wonder, romance and magic.
-
Sydney Children's Hospitals Foundation
email us here