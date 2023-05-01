Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 3700 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 29, 2023, in the 3700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 10:55 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched property from the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, a 13-year-old juvenile male of Alexandria, VA, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

