Suspects Sought in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: Unit Block of G Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Unarmed Carjacking Offense that occurred on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in the Unit block of G Street, Southwest.

At approximately 11:00 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects opened the victim’s vehicle door and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspects fled the scene without obtaining any property.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###