Evidence Prime Achieves Milestone with SOC-2 Type 2 Certification, Solidifying Its Position as the Industry's Safest Literature Review Automation System

Evidence Prime, the leading provider of innovative AI-driven solutions for automating literature reviews, announced today that it has successfully achieved the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 certification on April 20, 2023.

KRAKÓW, Poland, April 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This certification is a testament to the company's multi-year efforts and substantial investments in security and compliance, ensuring that its flagship Laser AI system is the most secure option for customers in the industry.

The SOC-2 Type 2 certification is an independent audit conducted by a certified public accounting firm, which assesses a company's internal controls, security measures, and overall organizational compliance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Criteria. The certification validates that Evidence Prime's security protocols meet and exceed industry standards, providing clients with the confidence that their sensitive data is protected.

This latest achievement adds to the company's portfolio of security certifications. Evidence Prime is the only organization in the literature review automation space to have earned the prestigious ISO 27001 certification, FedRAMP li-SaaS authorization, and now the SOC-2 Type 2 certification. The combination of these certifications sets Evidence Prime apart from its competitors and underscores its commitment to data security and privacy.

"Attaining the SOC-2 Type 2 certification is a significant milestone for Evidence Prime and a direct result of our ongoing commitment to security and compliance," said Pawel Kunstman, President of Evidence Prime. "Our clients depend on us to protect their valuable data, and we take this responsibility very seriously. We are proud to have achieved this certification, and we will continue to invest in the highest levels of security to exceed our customers' expectations."

The successful completion of the SOC-2 Type 2 audit demonstrates Evidence Prime's dedication to building a secure and compliant infrastructure, ultimately benefiting its clients through robust data protection, enhanced trust, and reduced risk. As a result, clients using the Laser AI system can rest assured that they are employing the safest and most secure solution for automating their literature reviews. The certification also includes the secure GRADEpro Enterprise, the company's offer for institutions developing and publishing healthcare guidelines.

For more information about Evidence Prime, Laser AI, GRADEpro, and the company's commitment to security and compliance, please visit http://www.evidenceprime.com.

About Evidence Prime

Evidence Prime is a trailblazing technology company specializing in the development of AI-driven solutions for automating literature reviews. Its flagship product, Laser AI, is designed to streamline and simplify the complex process of conducting comprehensive literature reviews, enabling researchers and organizations to make well-informed decisions based on the latest and most relevant data. Another company's product, GRADEpro, with over 100.000 users, is the most used worldwide system for authoring clinical recommendations and guidelines. With a focus on security and compliance, Evidence Prime is committed to providing its clients with the safest and most effective tools to accelerate their research efforts. For more information, visit http://www.evidenceprime.com.

Media Contact

Klaudia Kepa, Evidence Prime, 48 12 881 40 72, press@evidenceprime.com

Twitter

SOURCE Evidence Prime