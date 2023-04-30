Governor Abbott Announces $50,000 Reward For Information On Cleveland Shooter

TEXAS, April 30 - April 30, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a $50,000 reward for a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) top 10 fugitive who is in the country illegally and killed five illegal immigrants in a shooting Friday night in Cleveland, Texas.



“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the five victims that were taken in this senseless act of violence,” said Governor Abbott. “I continue working with state and local officials to ensure they have all available resources to respond to this horrific crime. I thank the men and women in law enforcement who are tirelessly working to ensure this criminal is caught and brought to justice.”



The Governor also directed DPS Director Steve McCraw and Texas Military Department (TMD) Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer to alert Operation Lone Star soldiers and troopers to be on the lookout for the criminal and any attempts to flee the country after taking the lives of five people.