Ilham Aliyev received Executive Vice President of Boeing Company

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Executive Vice President of Boeing Company, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes Stanley Deal.

The agreement, which was recently reached to purchase of 8 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, between Azerbaijan and Boeing company was highlighted as a milestone event at the meeting. Years-long successful and reliable cooperation between Azerbaijan and Boeing was underlined.

During the conversation, they touched upon great works done in Azerbaijan in the transport sector, opening of new airports and the fact that Azerbaijan had grown into the important international and regional transport hub.

The importance of opening new destinations in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur was underlined, and confidence was expressed for further development of cooperative relations.

Excellent organization of the Formula 1 race in Azerbaijan was noted and importance of huge influx of tourists in Azerbaijan was underlined at the meeting. They noted that Azerbaijan had become a place where prestigious events are held and the country had contributed to international cooperation.