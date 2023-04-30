Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev received President of International Automobile Federation

AZERBAIJAN, April 30 - 30 April 2023, 16:05

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the International Automobile Federation Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Satisfaction with years-long successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and International Automobile Federation was expressed at the meeting.

The importance of excellent organization of the Formula 1 race in Azerbaijan was noted. They stressed that Azerbaijan’s hosting internationally significant events including sport competitions contributes to international cooperation.

During the conversation, they expressed confidence that cooperation between Azerbaijan and International Automobile Federation would continue to expand from now on.

