The Jesse Daniels Story: Mini Documentary Becomes Billion Dollar Asset

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Jesse Daniels, a self-made entrepreneur and philanthropist, has become a billionaire after his mini documentary attracted over $1 trillion in net worth.In 2018, he signed with Life Time at Sky in Manhattan New York and was able to interact with many NBA players and their business contacts, including Lebron James and Carmelo Anthony. This led to a spot on the Dr.Oz show alongside Daniel Puder, a Million Dollar Tough enough champ winner for the WWE. Keith Axelrod, Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies said, “I’ve known Jesse for well over ten years. He was a classmate of my son in high school and played Varsity Basketball with him. Since graduating high school and college, I have watched Jesse achieve some pretty impressive things. His involvement with Dr. Oz was one; his involvement with major NBA Basketball stars through basketball programs at Sky was another. The making of a movie about Jesse and becoming a master influencer on social media and making connections with businesspeople at all levels has been fun to watch. He set up several key meetings for my company as well. In addition, Jesse introduced me to major players in the financial field like Morgan Stanley and others. I think Jesse could prove to be a valuable asset to any company.”In 2019, Daniels signed with Bervann Sport and co-hosted a gala at the Metropolitan Club in New York with $5 trillion Assets Under Management (AUM) in attendance. Val Nzhie, CEO of Bervann, said, “Big shout out our colleagues from the sport division and thank you to our friends at Morgan Stanley for referring Jesse to us. The sport wing of Bervann Capital partners with athletes and helps them manage their career, while exposing them to all Bervann Capital has to offer on the investment side - it’s a tremendous upside as Bervann Sports encourages its protégés to bet on their talents, but also build or invest in entrepreneurial ventures that give them an overall edge and separate them from just being athletes.”Daniels journey from 2020 to 2023 has been an incredible one. After moving on from Bervann Capital, he has utilized the knowledge gained from his prestigious circle to become an award-winning filmmaker, movie star, and retired Chief Executive Officer and Co-Owner of Dermacare Safety Products, LLC.In addition to his success as a filmmaker and movie star, Daniels has also acquired a vast number of resources along with an 18-month financial commitment from Creatives Rebuild New York, a $125M initiative for artists to power his business. This financial commitment has allowed Daniels to expand his business and reach new heights.Daniels' journey has been an inspiration to many, and his success is a testament to the power of hard work and dedication. He is a shining example of what can be achieved when you put your mind to it.The Jesse Daniels Story: https://vimeo.com/309883973 CEO of Bervann Capital: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/val-nzhie_jesse-daniels-bervann-activity-6581544109389959168-GYBl/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop Bervann Capital GALA 2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M0WguM8-Km4 Keith Axelrod, Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies: https://www.ugoc.com/blog/ugoc-spotlight-united-group-celebrates-work-anniversaries-sept-2022 Keith Axelrod, Senior Managing Director of The United Group Companies: https://www.instagram.com/p/B1ZZ3IxAgQE/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Dr. Mehmet Oz: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/new-fight-why-mma-champion-daniel-puder-is-taking-on/id1387919501?i=1000423298553 (26:06)Dr. Mehmet Oz and Daniel Puder: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo99Ak3H-Wq/ Life Time at Sky: https://www.instagram.com/p/BoeSPEmD6Ko/ The Harlem Times: https://theharlemtimes.com/online-news/basketball-and-bravery-from-harlems-polo-grounds NBA Games: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxhAXGcPFG8 DERMACARE SAFETY PRODUCTS, LLC INTRODUCES CHILD SAFETY SANITIZERS, NAMES JESSE DANIELS AS CEO - (Available Upon Request)

