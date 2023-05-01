Aether Games Launches Cards of Ethernity on Epic Games with a Massive $10,000 Tournament

Cards of Ethernity now available on Epic Games

Our partnership with Epic Games is a major step forward in bringing blockchain gaming to the forefront of the industry.” — Jens Peeters

Aether Games, the innovative game development company behind the popular transmedia universe, is excited to announce the launch of its flagship trading card game (TCG), Cards of Ethernity, on Epic Games. To celebrate this milestone, Aether Games is hosting a $10,000 tournament, inviting players worldwide to participate and compete for amazing prizes.

Cards of Ethernity, a unique blockchain-based TCG, has already attracted thousands of players with its immersive gameplay, stunning visuals, and innovative mechanics. The game features Ethernals, mystical pet creatures that players can collect, trade, and battle in the world of Aether. The collaboration with Epic Games will expose the title to a broader audience, further expanding the Cards of Ethernity community.

Aether Games CEO, Jens Peeters, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with Epic Games: "We're thrilled to bring Cards of Ethernity to the Epic Games platform, which has been home to some of the most popular games in recent years. Our vision has always been to make blockchain gaming accessible and enjoyable for everyone, and partnering with Epic Games helps us achieve that goal."

The $10,000 tournament, set to begin soon, will provide both new and experienced players an opportunity to showcase their skills and strategies in a competitive environment. With a total prize pool of $10,000, participants will have the chance to win big while experiencing the captivating world of Cards of Ethernity.

To participate in the tournament, players need to download Cards of Ethernity on Epic Games and opt-in via the EMG app. The top 1,000 players will receive rewards, making the event a thrilling opportunity for TCG enthusiasts and gamers alike.

Aether Games continues to push the boundaries of blockchain gaming by seamlessly integrating its innovative technology with traditional gaming experiences. As the company expands its offerings and partnerships, the future looks bright for the world of Ethernity.

About Aether Games:

Aether Games is a pioneering game development company focused on creating immersive experiences that bridge the gap between traditional gaming and the blockchain space. With a strong emphasis on storytelling and state-of-the-art visuals, Aether Games brings innovative titles like Cards of Ethernity to gamers worldwide, redefining the boundaries of what gaming can be.

Cards of Ethernity Early Access Teaser