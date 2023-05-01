Animated, Star-Studded Short Film "Bug Therapy" Premieres May 1 to Support Mental Health Awareness Month

Cintronella, a mosquito who faints at the sight of blood (voiced by Meghan Trainor), consults with Dr. Pill (voiced by Dr. Phil McGraw) in the May 1st premier of "Bug Therapy," a star-studded short film that aims to help eliminate mental health stigma.

"Bug Therapy" is available on special limited online platforms and at select theaters at no cost for the entire month of May in support of Mental Health Awareness Month.