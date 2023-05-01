TuTu's Green World: Inspiring Children Around The Globe To Go Green And Embrace An Eco-Friendly Lifestyle
NEW YORK, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TuTu's Green World (TGW), a sustainable lifestyle media company, is on a mission to educate, empower, and energize future generations to embrace eco-friendly living. Through their comprehensive offering of environmentally-conscious programming, books, videos, brand wear, and K-8 curriculum, TGW aims to inspire children, specifically Generation Alpha, and their families to adopt greener habits and behaviors, ultimately creating real generational change for our world.
With their tagline "Small Acts, Big Impacts," TGW emphasizes the significant impact each individual can make by adopting sustainable lifestyle choices, no matter how small. The organization's captivating title character, TuTu, and her friends help translate complex environmental issues into digestible content for children, empowering them to make sustainable choices in their daily lives.
TGW has ambitious goals for the coming decade, aiming to become the go-to resource for children looking to embrace green living. They plan to expand their presence across publishing, television, retail, and online media outlets to make sustainable living more mainstream. The organization will grow its TuTu Green Crew Children's Book Series and K-8 eco-friendly curriculum globally, presenting sustainability in a relatable way for Generation Alpha.
In their impact and expansion timeline, TGW launched its online green store in 2022, featuring TuTu products and curated green products from verified sustainable vendors. Later in 2023, they will introduce the second book in the Green Crew series and take their Small Acts Big Impacts Brand Awareness Campaign nationwide while also launching their K-8 sustainability curriculum in New York City with hopes to expand nationwide. In 2025, they plan to host a wellness retreat and award gala that combines relaxation and rejuvenation with environmental consciousness and awareness, offering guests a holistic experience with nature and uniting over the love and protection of the planet.
By 2026, TGW aims to develop, produce, and distribute a 22-minute, 10-episode original children's animation series based on TuTu's Green Crew and its IP characters to reach millions of children worldwide.
TuTu's Green World was founded by Tulani Thomas, a former corporate attorney with Clifford Chance LLP and CPA with Ernst & Young LLP turned environmental advocate. The mother of two children living in South Orange, NJ, combining her extensive experience and passion for educating children on sustainable living, Tulani is leading TGW to create a greener future for generations to come.
Visit their website to learn more about TuTu's Green World and support its mission.
###
About TuTu's Green World:
TuTu's Green World (TGW) is a sustainable lifestyle media company that develops environmentally-conscious programming, books, media, brand wear, and a nationwide K-8 curriculum for younger generations to learn how to live greener lives. With a focus on inspiring future generations to embrace eco-friendly living, TGW is building environmentally-conscious youth who will make real generational change for the world.
Tulani Thomas
TuTu's Green World
tulani@tutusgreenworld.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube