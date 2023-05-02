A Italy-based startup among the winners of a prestigious award
MLR's innovative platform, WuvDay, wins prestigious America Innovation Award from Italy-USA Foundation. A recognition of Italian entrepreneurial talent and quality in the global market
MLR among the winners of 2023 America Innovation Award for WuvDay platform
WuvDay is a highly innovative platform that aims to revolutionize the world of information by allowing anyone to become an occasional reporter and sell exclusive photos and videos to editors.”ITALY, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MLR Ltd, the innovative Italian startup, has won the 2023 America Innovation Award from the Italy-USA Foundation. The award recognizes the innovation introduced with WuvDay, the platform created by MLR to encourage the free diffusion of news and turn anyone with a smartphone into an occasional reporter, able to document any event, emergency, or unpredictable situation of informative interest and sell it in real-time from any part of the world.
The prestigious award aims to promote Italian entrepreneurial talents that have developed innovative and competitive startups in the global market, representing a qualification and a certification of quality.
The ceremony for the America Innovation Award will take place on May 4th, 2023, at the Italian Chamber of Deputies in Rome.
The award includes a scholarship for the Master's program in Leadership for International Relations and Made in Italy, offered by the Italy-USA Foundation in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency and Gedi Editorial Group. The master is directed by Professor Stefania Giannini, former Italian Minister of Education, and operates within the academic program of the United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI), of which the Italy-USA Foundation is a part.
"WuvDay is a highly innovative platform," said Giuseppe Carapellese, Project Manager and COO of MLR. "It aims to revolutionize the world of information by allowing anyone to become an occasional reporter and sell exclusive photos and videos to journalists and editors. Thanks to its user-friendliness, WuvDay appeals to a broad and general audience and transforms smartphones into work tools. That's why the platform has already been chosen by many journalists and professionals in the sector, who have seen in WuvDay a valuable ally to access exclusive and quality contents."
"WuvDay is easy to use," continues Carapellese. "Simply download the app and register for free to become an occasional reporter. Whenever you witness an event of public interest, you can take exclusive photos and videos and upload them to the platform. Editors can then purchase the contents and publish it on their media, benefiting a vast audience. Users can earn money and give visibility to the events they have witnessed. Editors can also make specific content requests that will be notified only to users in the area of interest of the request, providing users with an additional opportunity to earn and editors with a powerful tool for acquiring 0 miles content."
"WuvDay really makes the difference," concludes Carapellese, "because it allows users to become occasional reporters and provide exclusive information about the places and events surrounding them, earning by selling their contents. Moreover, the platform offers journalists, editors, and media from all over the world the opportunity to access first-hand information and images about news events and major happenings that occur anywhere in the world, especially in hard-to-reach places and for absolutely unforeseeable circumstances."
