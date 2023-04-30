Bowser Administration Kicks Off DC Youth Apprenticeship Awareness Week with Signing Day

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, May 1, at 11:00 a.m., the Bowser Administration and the Department of Employment Services (DOES) will host Signing Day to commemorate the start of DC Youth Apprenticeship Awareness Week.



Modeled after Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher Initiative and College Signing Day, District government uses the same fundamentals to reach young Washingtonians with Apprenticeship Signing Day. Led by youth apprentices, the event celebrates current program participants as they transition to full apprenticeship programs and sign employment letters of intent.



Today, more than 320 apprenticeship sponsors (employers and trade unions) are registered with the District and provide apprenticeship training to more than 850 District residents across all eight wards. DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes will provide remarks, along with apprenticeship sponsors, and leaders and apprentices from participating high schools. Hiring companies include CityWorks DC, Independent Electrical Contractors of Chesapeake, Mid Atlantic Carpenters Union, and Zenith Community Arts Foundation.



The Department of Employment Services (DOES) is the District’s lead labor, workforce development agency, and is responsible for providing District residents with critical employment readiness and job training services. To learn more about apprenticeships, programs and services offered at DOES, and for more information on becoming an apprenticeship sponsor, visit does.dc.gov or es.does.dc.gov.



WHEN:

Monday, May 1 at 11:00 a.m.

WHO:

Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes, Director, Department of Employment Services

Grant Schmelzer, Independent Electrical Contractors, Chesapeake Chapter

Terence West, CityWorks DC

Lynda Smith-Bugge, ZCAF/Carpenters Union



WHERE:

DC Water Atrium

1385 Canal Street SE

*Closest Metro Station: DC Waterfront*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: DC Waterfront*