St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault on LEO / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4003225
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: April 29, 2023 at approximately 1410 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 25, Bradford
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (second or subsequent), Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Edwin Huntley
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
VICTIM: Public / VSP
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 29, 2023 at approximately 1410 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Route 25 in Bradford. Prior to the Trooper exiting his cruiser, Edwin Huntley (48) exited his vehicle and began to act in a disorderly manner in public, screaming obscenities and threatening to kill the Trooper conducting the stop. Huntley assaulted Troopers and resisted their efforts to take him into custody. Huntley was transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost where he was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on May 1, 2023 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: May 1, 2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tyler Davidson
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #1, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
802-748-3111