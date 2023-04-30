Hospital Bed Company Publishes "Best 7 Used Refurbished Hospital Bed Models for Home 2023" List for Medical Bed Buyers

Best hospital bed models for home care in 2023 Stryker Secure 3 hospital bed model sold used-refurbished for home use Hill Rom Progressa electric hospital bed model, the best used hospital bed for sale

Finding the right hospital bed for home use, long term care or post acute care can be challenging. This article showcases the best used hospital bed models.

Finding the best hospital bed for home use can be a challenge and with so many bed models to choose from we have made it easier by assembling a list of "best hospital bed models for home care 2023".” — Gloria Flores

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- When it comes to shopping for a hospital bed for home use care, long term care, skilled nursing or a nursing school SIM lab there are many options and bed models to choose from. What is the best medical bed model for one patient many not be the best electrical hospital bed choice for another. Many things come into consideration including the type of mattress which can be foam or air, the budget of the person buying the bed and also the durability and reliability of the bed. With many home care and long term care patients needing a higher level of patient care than what insurance carriers are willing to provide many families, companies and nursing schools are turning to buying beds in the used refurbished and reconditioned bed market.GMG Medical Equipment CEO Gloria Flores has sold thousands of hospital beds all over San Diego California, the United States and the world and has set up entire hospital projects in Mexico, Africa and elsewhere. The list of the " Best Used Refurbished Hospital Bed Models for 2023", showcases her experience with dealing with home care patients, hospitals and long term care facilities to help source the best bed model at the most affordable price. As some hospital bed models can be more reliable than others this is also factored in along with what medical bed models in 2023 are popular and available in the recertified hospital bed market. This list is assembled to give people a general list of hospital grade beds to choose from that offer the most value and features for the price. See the 2023 list of best used hospital bed models below.(1) Hill Rom P7500 Progressa Bed - one of the best ICU beds used in hospitals this is one of only two hospital beds that can sit into a full chair position to make it easy for patient transfers. This medical bed also boosts a mattress system with percussion - vibration pulmonary ability, low air loss and auto patient turning referred to as "lateral rotation". This bed is ideal for patients with MS, ALS, quadriplegic, paraplegic, limited mobility patients and those spending the majority of time in bed. This bed new has been shown to cost in excess of $80,000. In the used and refurbished hospital bed market the price is much lower and thus this bed offers a great value for people needing the highest level of patient care.(2) Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport 2 Bed is an older version of the Hill Rom P7500 Progressa. This hospital bed has all of the same features at the Progressa bed however many parts of the bed run on hydraulics. The Progessa bed eliminated all hydraulics and is a one hundred percent electric bed. The Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport 2 bed is the second bed in the Hill Rom TotalCare Sport bed line with the first model being the TotalCare Sport 1 bed. The "Sport 2" is the only other ICU bed with an air mattress that has a full chair position and also includes an air mattress system with pulmonary percussion-vibration, low air loss and patient turning features. Since this bed model is older than the Hill Rom Progressa the price on this bed is lower even though is boasts many of the same features and looks very the same.(3) Hill Rom P3200 Versacare Bed is another Hill Rom based bed that can come with an air mattress or a foam mattress system. This bed is known as being durable and reliable and it sits lower to the ground than the Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare or P7500 Progressa bed however the air system is basic and does not have pulmonary features or auto patient turning on the air systems. This bed is perhaps best used with a foam mattress for long term care and is popular for nursing homes, post acute care, home care and nursing schools. The Versacare bed is one of the top medical beds exported into Mexico.(4) The Hill Rom Advanta 2 bed is one of the newer Hill Rom bed models sold in the used-refurbished market. This is another bed referred to as a "med-surge" bed meaning it will normally bed equipped with a foam mattress for recovery from surgery and for mobile patients getting in and out of bed. This hospital bed is also full electric and has a feature that will raise the calf section to distribute weight over a wider area of the body and thus reduce the risk of a bed sore. The Hill Rom Advanta 2 bed also includes full electric bed features including Trendelenburg, Reverse Trendelenburg and a chair position.(5) The Hill Rom P1170 CareAssist hospital bed is an older version of the Hill Rom Advanta 2 bed. This bed is a full electric bed which also has a binetic surface which raises the calf area and thus reduces the risk of getting bed sores. This bed like all the others includes Trendelenburg and Reverse Trendelenburg features.(6) The Stryker 3005 Secure 3 bed is known as one of the most reliable hospital beds ever made. Manufactured in Kalamazoo Michigan this American made bed is a full electric bed with a full nurses station at the foot of the bed and all the same features as other hospital beds including a chair position. The Stryker Secure 3 hospital bed is normally equipped with a scale and bed exit alarm and is an ideal choice for home use, nursing schools, International hospitals, wholesale hospital bed purchases overseas, long term care and acute care.(7) The Stryker Secure 2 Bed model 3002 was a top selling medical bed in hospitals for before the introduction of the Stryker Secure 3. This full electric bed is a lower priced bed model which has shown to be very durable and reliable.For more information on these used hospital bed models contact GMG Medical Equipment at (858) 922-6822 California or (540) 327-7376 Virginia

