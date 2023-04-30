Gateway Fiber Expanding Fiber Internet Service to St. Peters

A new high-speed fiber optic internet service is coming to St. Peters. Local internet provider Gateway Fiber has started constructing its network around the Mexico Road and Mid-Rivers Mall Drive area and will begin residential and business installations this summer.

"We are excited to have Gateway Fiber coming to St. Peters, offering our residents and businesses another high-speed internet option," said Mayor Len Pagano. "The internet is essential to everyday life now, so it's great to see innovation in the marketplace."

Before construction starts, area residents and businesses will receive a postcard and door hanger notifying them of the process. More information about the construction process can be found at GatewayFiber.com/Construction. Interested residents and businesses can order the service now without commitment and at no cost until activated.

"Adding our high-speed fiber optic network to St. Peters provides the community with a better, faster, and more reliable way to access the internet," said Heath Sellenriek, CEO and co-founder of Gateway Fiber. "One huge benefit of a high-speed internet connection is more bandwidth for better streaming, so customers can get rid of their cable TV bundle and pick their own programming through their favorite streaming services."

Gateway offers internet speeds from 250 Megabits per second (Mbps) up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) with symmetrical upload and download speeds on its 100% fiber-optic network. Symmetrical speeds provide faster uploads, better file sharing, smoother gaming, and a more stable online experience.

"The average home has over 20 connected devices," said Sellenriek. "Today's current internet infrastructure simply can't keep up. Fiber-optic internet, on the other hand, has more than enough bandwidth to tackle customers' online needs today and for decades to come."

Missouri-based Gateway Fiber was founded in 2019 with a mission to positively impact the communities they serve by offering customers a better online experience through fiber optic internet's higher speeds and reliability with flat-rate pricing, no data caps, no contracts, and no installation fees for residential customers.

In addition to the new service in St. Peters, Gateway Fiber currently serves other St. Charles County communities, including Dardenne Prairie, Lake Saint Louis, O'Fallon, and Wentzville. Gateway Fiber's coverage area also extends to Hawk Point, Moscow Mills, Old Monroe, Troy, Union, Warrenton, Washington, Winfield, and Wright City, the company's headquarters.

Community members who have questions about Gateway's plans or want to find out when service will reach their area can contact Gateway at hello@gatewayfiber.com and can sign up for Gateway's high-speed internet services through GatewayFiber.com.

