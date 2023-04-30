The 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference Convenes Global Leaders to Advance a Thriving World

The four-day, in-person event features more than 900 speakers, including government officials, industry CEOs, Grammy award winners, philanthropists, investors, and more

Starting today, the Milken Institute Global Conference opens and will gather 3,500 attendees, including C-suite executives from Fortune 500 companies, global leaders with the capital and influence to impact change, along with experts and innovators who are rethinking health, finance, technology, philanthropy, sports, and media.

The 2023 Global Conference, held at The Beverly Hilton, centers around the theme: "Advancing a Thriving World." Attendees will collaborate and connect during sessions that cover 13 core content tracks, including Capital Access and Economic Opportunity; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Health and Medical Research; Financial Markets; Regions and Developing Markets; Sustainability and Environment; Society and Culture; and Security and Risk.

Earlier this month, we announced a robust program agenda with more than 900 speakers that will gather to advance conversation around issues preventing large portions of the global community from thriving.

"We were intentional about convening a diverse coalition of leaders from government, business, health, and philanthropy that bring different points of views to ensure that the realities of our fellow citizens are woven into creating solutions to the challenges we collectively face," said Richard Ditizio, CEO of the Milken Institute.

Recently added to the speaker lineup, Pete Aguilar, US Representative, California, and Chair, US House Democratic Caucus; Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the Military Committee, NATO; Snoop Dogg, Entrepreneur, Rapper and Owner, Death Row Records; Demi Lovato, Musician, Actor, Advocate and Author; Joe Manchin, US Senator, West Virginia, and Chair, US Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources; David Malpass, President, World Bank Group; Michael McCaul, US Representative, Texas, and Chair, US House Committee on Foreign Affairs; Patrick McHenry, US Representative, North Carolina, and Chair, US House Committee on Financial Services; Gavin Newsom, Governor of California; Arati Prabhakar, Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy at The White House; Issa Rae, Writer, Producer, Actress and Entrepreneur; Kevin Rudd, Ambassador of Australia to the US, 26th Prime Minister of Australia; Glenn Youngkin, Governor of Virginia, and more.

Several business news outlets, including CNBC, Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, and Fox Business will be returning for live broadcasts, joining more than 150 press onsite and more than 75 members of the media attending virtually from around the world.

The Milken Institute will livestream Global Conference public sessions, expanding access to the event. Review the conference agenda and watch the more than 150 public sessions at www.globalconference.org.

