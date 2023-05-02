Submit Release
Humantic AI named "Startup of the Year" by the Stevie® Awards

Humantic AI named Startup of the Year by the Stevies® 21st Annual American Business Awards

The USA's premier business awards program recognized the startup citing its ambitious mission and its unique application of AI.

In many ways, this is a validation of our customers' needs, and the results we've been able to deliver. It also serves as a reminder to leave no stone unturned in our mission to humanize the internet.”
— Amarpreet Kalkat, CEO of Humantic AI

PALO ALTO, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Humantic AI was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Startup of the Year - Business Products category at the 21st Annual American Business Awards® today.

This year, the world’s premier business awards program received more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes, with more than 230 professionals worldwide participating in the judging committee to pick this year’s winners. The committee, which included notable leaders from Twitter, Cisco, and Bloomberg, recognized the buyer intelligence platform for its technology, traction, and success so far.

One of the judges observed that Humantic AI’s "commitment to humanize the sales process and reduce human bias" in a business context was noteworthy. Another judge remarked that Humantic AI seems to be on a good path considering it’s an early-stage startup with enterprise customers and funding from prominent individuals in the tech world.

"We’re thrilled to be recognized as a startup to watch out for," said Amarpreet Kalkat, CEO of Humantic AI. “In many ways, I see it as a validation of our customers' needs, as well as the results that we have been able to deliver. Being named ‘Startup of The Year’ by the Stevies also serves as a reminder to leave no stone unturned while pursuing our lofty mission: to humanize the internet. There's a lot more to be done before we can bask in the glory.”

About Humantic AI:

Humantic AI is the world’s first buyer intelligence platform. It helps revenue teams identify early adopters, personalize outreach, and build better rapport. The world’s largest and fastest-growing companies use Humantic AI. They see a 233% increase in response rates and a 6.2% increase in closed revenue. To learn more, visit https://humantic.ai/

Murugappan Meiyappan
Humantic AI
muru@humantic.ai

