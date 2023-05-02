Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,666 in the last 365 days.

Paymerang Ranked #1 Fintech to Watch in 2023 by Grit Daily

This recognition marks Paymerang's second consecutive year on the list

Coming off of our recent acquisitions of KwikTag and Sypht, we are excited about the future of financial automation and the growth of Paymerang’s platform.”
— Nasser Chanda, CEO of Paymerang

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paymerang ranked #1 on Grit Daily’s annual list of top 25 fintech companies to watch in 2023. It marks Paymerang’s second consecutive year on the list.

“We are honored for this recognition from Grit Daily and to be included among so many great names,” said Paymerang CEO Nasser Chanda. “Coming off of our recent acquisitions of KwikTag and Sypht, we are excited about the future of financial automation and the growth of Paymerang’s platform.”

Regularly cited as one of the leading AP and financial automation platforms, Paymerang provides solutions that harness AI, data capture technologies and electronic document workflow to solve complex AP challenges with next-gen solutions.

Since 2018, Paymerang has consistently grown revenue at an annualized rate exceeding 40% while expanding company operations, new product development, sales, and marketing. The organization has been consistently recognized as a top workplace and Inc. 5000 company.

About Paymerang

Founded in 2010, Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings finance departments into the modern age. Paymerang’s platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, improves efficiency, and earns rebates while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs. Learn more at www.paymerang.com.

Megan Yardis
Paymerang
+1 8043011249
email us here

You just read:

Paymerang Ranked #1 Fintech to Watch in 2023 by Grit Daily

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more