Paymerang Ranked #1 Fintech to Watch in 2023 by Grit Daily

This recognition marks Paymerang's second consecutive year on the list

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paymerang ranked #1 on Grit Daily’s annual list of top 25 fintech companies to watch in 2023. It marks Paymerang’s second consecutive year on the list.

“We are honored for this recognition from Grit Daily and to be included among so many great names,” said Paymerang CEO Nasser Chanda. “Coming off of our recent acquisitions of KwikTag and Sypht, we are excited about the future of financial automation and the growth of Paymerang’s platform.”

Regularly cited as one of the leading AP and financial automation platforms, Paymerang provides solutions that harness AI, data capture technologies and electronic document workflow to solve complex AP challenges with next-gen solutions.

Since 2018, Paymerang has consistently grown revenue at an annualized rate exceeding 40% while expanding company operations, new product development, sales, and marketing. The organization has been consistently recognized as a top workplace and Inc. 5000 company.

About Paymerang

Founded in 2010, Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings finance departments into the modern age. Paymerang’s platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, improves efficiency, and earns rebates while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs. Learn more at www.paymerang.com.

