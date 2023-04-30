Business investment forum to open in Tây Ninh in June 

VIETNAM, April 30 -

HCM CITY — A series of opportunities to invest in the agriculture sector in the southern province of Tây Ninh will be introduced at the “Businesses connection forum to invest and develop high-tech agricultural ecosystem in Tây Ninh province in 2023", which will be organised on June 2.

The forum aims at introducing and promoting the potential, strengths, investment incentives and policies of Tây Ninh Province; helping domestic and foreign investors to access key projects, especially ones in economic zones, tourist resorts and agricultural projects, especially in high-tech agriculture.

The forum is also an opportunity for the province to invite reputable businesses and strategic investors with financial and technological strengths to invest in high-tech agriculture, in line with the province's socio-economic development plan so that they will contribute to local economic development.

"Through this forum, the provincial People's Committee wants to meet and connect with both domestic and foreign investors to establish co-operation relationships and attract investment, said Nguyễn Thanh Ngọc, chairman of Tây Ninh Province's People's Committee.

At the forum, investment trends and experiences in attracting investment from members of the European Business Association in Việt Nam (EuroCham) will also be shared.

"Việt Nam is opening up many business opportunities for EuroCham members and partners to maximise their potential in the Vietnamese market, including high-tech agriculture. With EuroCham's foundation and extensive network, I believe that EuroCham can make landmark changes in the agricultural sector in Việt Nam," said Gabor Fluit, president of EuroCham in Việt Nam cum the co-chair of the forum.

With more than 1,300 members, EuroCham has become one of the largest foreign business associations in Việt Nam. Many of the members are operating in the field of high-tech agriculture and have been very successfully investing in the country. This is also the motivation for EuroCham to decide to co-operate with Tây Ninh Province's People's Committee to organise the forum.

“The Vietnamese agriculture sector has had huge prosperity, promising to reach breakthroughs in the future. To make the potential come true, it needs to have co-operation with the world’s leading agricultural co-operation. This is also the reason why we decided to organise the forum which aims to connect EuroCham members with Tây Ninh. Agriculture is also a key sector that the province is focusing on to call for investment,” said Vũ Mạnh Hùng, vice president of Vietnam Digital Agriculture Association cum co-organiser.

The forum, which is expected to attract around 400 guests, is expected to be attended by Government leaders and representatives from relevant ministries and businesses of EuroCham and local enterprises such as De Heus Group and Hùng Nhơn Group. — VNS