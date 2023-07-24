RAAF E7-A Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning Aircraft Deploying to Europe
PARK CITY, UTAH, USA, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this month, the Royal Australian Air Force announced they are deploying an E7-A Wedgetail aircraft to Germany in support of Ukraine. The aircraft and crews will provide airborne early warning capability to help ensure the safety of international humanitarian and logistics supplies flowing into Ukraine.
Monterey Technologies, Inc. has been a part of the RAAF Wedgetail Team since the program’s inception in 1999, working with the RAAF to deliver an outstanding early warning and airborne command and control capability. Monterey Technologies, Inc has helped the RAAF to continuously upgrade the aircraft and systems in order to keep pace with adversaries and a changing operational environment.
Based in Park City, Utah, Monterey Technologies, Inc. is a user-centered engineering firm providing Human System Integration and Human Factors Engineering. These complementary disciplines combine to increase overall safety and system performance by helping designers of equipment, workstations, and systems provide machinery that is more intuitive to operate and less fatiguing for operators.
