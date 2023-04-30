Xencelabs Launches Pen Display 24 Studio Series Globally, Empowering Artists with Next-Level Creative Workflow

There will be an ongoing schedule of industry events, demos, and outreach to broaden the brand and exposure for 24-inch digital drawing display designed to enhance artists’ productivity and creative workflow.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pen Display 24 made its successful public debut at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco in March 2023, and Xencelabs will continue to attend major industry events and host interactive demos throughout the year including but not limited to:



Creative Metro Tour, May 3 rd Vancouver BC - Canada

Vancouver BC - Canada Creative Metro Tour, May 4 th , Seattle Metro- Washington – USA

, Seattle Metro- Washington – USA Doujin Market, 6-7 th May, Singapore

May, Singapore Secomp 10-11 th May, Germany

May, Germany Autodesk 10-11 th May, Germany

May, Germany Autodesk Partners Event, 11 th May, Bangkok, Thailand

May, Bangkok, Thailand Play @ Ledge Exhibition, 12-14 th May, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

May, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Tools of the Trade, 18 th May, UCLA – Los Angeles – USA

May, UCLA – Los Angeles – USA Fantasy Basel (Swiss ComicCon), 26-28 th May

May Comic Con 26-28 th May, London

May, London AME Burbank, 21 st June - Los Angeles - USA

June - Los Angeles - USA Siggraph, 6-10 th August, Los Angeles, CA - USA

August, Los Angeles, CA - USA Comiket, 12-13 th August, Japan

August, Japan Adobe Max, 26-28 th October, Los Angeles, CA – USA

October, Los Angeles, CA – USA Lightbox Expo, 27-29th October, Pasadena, CA – USA



“The initial launch at GDC was only the first step in our efforts to bring this revolutionary new professional choice in drawing tool to the global creative community,” said Amber Chen, Head of Global Marketing at Xencelabs. “The preliminary response to this revolutionary new design tool has been overwhelmingly positive, validating all the hard work that went into this display’s development. The next steps in our launch plan will bring the Pen Display 24 to an even wider audience of artists and designers.”

Xencelabs has also created an exclusive Augmented Reality technology experience that allows users to simulate how the new display fits into their own workspace. The easy-to-use application showcases a new multi-axis stand that will be available for use with the display in the summer 2023.

The Pen Display 24 from Xencelabs was created in partnership with over 100 professional creatives who provided valuable insights on design, features, and ergonomics. This collaborative effort has resulted in a solution that enhances productivity and can be tailored to the user's preferences. Professional creatives worldwide, such as industry illustrator and influencer Kevin Tan from Indonesia and U.K.-based graphic designer, instructor, and author Dave Clayton, have responded positively to the Pen Display 24's innovative features.

The display joins Xencelabs' full line of professional digital design tools, including the Pen Tablet Medium, Pen Tablet Small, and the Quick Keys customizable remote, creating a comprehensive portfolio of professional drawing tools available for creative communities worldwide.

Users can start working with the Pen Display 24 immediately after downloading their preferred driver (Mac, PC, or Linux) and plugging in the display. The Linux driver works similarly to the Windows and Mac drivers and has full functionality.

The Xencelabs Pen Display 24 is available to pre-order now. It will be available in the second quarter of 2023 at the following prices: $1,899, £1,850, and €2,099.

Xencelabs invites everyone to follow their social media channels for upcoming events and a monthly schedule of online training and demos. For more information about Xencelabs and its professional drawing tools, visit www.xencelabs.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84a9b341-b8a0-4218-81b9-f2fc15d4790b