Introducing LDAP Connector: The New Service Enabling Seamless Integration of Active Directory with Software Products
EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenLM, a leading provider of software license management solutions, announces the launch of LDAP Connector. Software publishers will benefit from this new tool, designed to streamline the integration of Active Directory and other LDAP-based organizational directories into software products, enabling developers to deliver more effective, streamlined solutions.
By integrating LDAP Connector, software developers can offer their customers an out-of-the-box feature that integrates on-premise or cloud organizational directories, saving time and effort in development. LDAP Connector supports Microsoft Active Directory, eDirectory, Apache DS, Azure AD, Google CDS and AWS Directory.
With this powerful tool, software developers can immediately leverage the benefits of synchronizing their applications with Active Directory or other LDAP directories, making it easy for their customers to use their preferred centralized identity management, and streamline user access.
"With LDAP Connector, OpenLM is targeting a new market segment - software developers. Software developers now have a powerful new tool that will help them deliver more effective and streamlined solutions to their customers," said Oren Gabay, CEO of OpenLM. “Originally, the tool was designed for OpenLM as an enterprise solution developer. We are now ready to offer it to the developer community. Our cloud solution synchronizes millions of identities and has been deployed on numerous on-premises installations,” he added.
Synchronization between enterprise applications and organization directories is now required in any enterprise application. Both application functionality, security, and compliance depend on the ability to synchronize users & groups.
Directory synchronization is usually developed by software developers themselves. This ongoing effort diverts the development teams from their main business goals. By using LDAP Connector, software developers can now focus on the logic and functionality of their applications.
LDAP Connector is available immediately, and interested developers can learn more about the product by visiting OpenLM’s website at www.openlm.com
About OpenLM
OpenLM is a global leader in software license management solutions for engineering and specialized software applications. Founded in 2007, it has a global base of around 1500+ clients, most of which belong to the ‘Fortune 100’, ‘Fortune 500’, and ‘Fortune 1000’ clubs. OpenLM has been recognized by market leaders like Gartner, G2, Capterra, TrustRadius, Cuspera, and others. Currently, OpenLM has its operations across Israel, the U.S.A., Canada, Japan, France, Moldova, and India spanning all the continents from North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia including emerging countries, such as Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Thailand, and others.
www.openlm.com
Oren Gabay
