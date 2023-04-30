Digital China Development Report (2022) Released, China's Digital Economy Ranks Second in the World

The Digital China Development Report (2022) was issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China at the 6th Digital China Summit on April 27. According to the report, the scale of China's digital economy reached RMB 50.2 trillion in 2022, ranking second in the world and accounting for 41.5% of China's GDP. It has become a major engine for ensuring growth and promoting transformation.

By the end of 2022, China had built 2.312 million 5G base stations, and had 561 million 5G users, accounting for over 60% of the world's total. The number of mobile IoT terminal users in China reached 1.845 billion, making it the first country among major economies to have the number of mobile IoT connections surpass that of mobile phone users. China's data output increased 22.7% year on year to 8.1ZB in 2022, accounting for 10.5% of the global total and ranking second in the world. China has taken the lead in technology, industry, network and application of 5G, and it is accelerating the research and development of 6G. In 2022, the total R&D investment of China's top 100 Internet companies by market value reached RMB 338.4 billion. China's national integrated online government service platform has more than 1 billion users, and a large number of commonly used government services are provided online and on an inter-provincial basis. The number of Chinese netizens has reached 1.067 billion, and the country's internet penetration rate has reached 75.6% of the total population.

The Chinese government has vowed to further speed up the building of digital China and develop an open and win-win international cooperation paradigm in the digital world in 2023.

