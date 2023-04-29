Suspect Sought in an Armed Kidnapping (Gun) Offense: 800 Block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Kidnapping (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, April 28, 2023, in the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast.

At approximately 6:30 pm, the victims were seated inside their vehicle at the listed location. The suspect entered the vehicle through the rear passenger door, brandished a weapon, and demanded the victims to drive. The victims complied and drove the suspect around until the suspect exited the vehicle then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.