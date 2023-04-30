Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of HOTH, ASRT, SPPI, and CEI

NEW YORK, April 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. HOTH

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of HOTH with Algorithm Sciences, Inc., whereby HOTH shareholders are expected to own approximately 14% of the combined company.

If you are a HOTH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@lifshitzlaw.com .

Assertio Holdings, Inc. ASRT

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ASRT with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., whereby Spectrum shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1783 shares of Assertio for each share of Spectrum owned.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI

Lifshitz L a w PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SPPI with Assertio Holdings, Inc., whereby Spectrum shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1783 shares of Assertio for each share of Spectrum owned.

Camber Energy, Inc. CEI

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CEI with Viking Energy Group Inc.

