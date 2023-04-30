New CEO to Steer Lvrch Capital Advisory's Continued Success
Lvrch Capital Announces Evan Norwood as new CEO to lead company into next phaseWOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lvrch Capital Advisory, a world-renowned alternative investments company specializing in diversified investments, has announced the appointment of Evan Norwood as its new Chief Executive Officer. The announcement comes just one week after the successful closing of a Series C funding round with its venture capital partners.
Norwood's impressive career in the financial sector includes executive positions at some of the world's most respected investment firms, such as BlackRock, Schroders, and Vanguard. Among his many achievements, he has overseen the successful launch and management of numerous investment funds, contributing to substantial growth in assets under management. Norwood has also played a pivotal role in driving innovations in investment strategies and risk management, enabling clients to capitalize on opportunities in emerging markets and alternative asset classes.
Throughout his career, Norwood has demonstrated a strong commitment to financial inclusion, working tirelessly to provide retail and mainstream investors with access to a diverse range of investment options. As the new CEO of Lvrch Capital, he is determined to guide the company towards new growth opportunities and expand its reach across the global investment landscape.
"We are thrilled to have Norwood join our team as CEO. His extensive experience, strategic vision, and unwavering dedication to financial inclusion make him the perfect fit for Lvrch Capital. We have full confidence in his ability to lead our company to even greater heights and look forward to the future under his stewardship," said Michael Thompson, Head of Global Equities.
Lvrch Capital Advisory has consistently delivered strong returns for its clients by focusing on diversification and innovation. As a global leader in alternative investments, the company offers a wide range of investment products, including private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and other alternative asset classes. With a keen understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in these markets, Lvrch Capital is well-positioned to help investors navigate the ever-changing investment landscape.
By leveraging Norwood's expertise and leadership, Lvrch Capital aims to continue its impressive growth trajectory while remaining steadfast in its commitment to financial inclusion. The company's focus on expanding access to alternative investments for retail and mainstream investors is a testament to its mission of empowering individuals to take control of their financial futures.
For more information about Lvrch Capital Advisory, its investment products, and the team, please visit the company's website at www.lvrch.com.
About Lvrch Capital:
Lvrch Capital Advisory is a global leader in diversified alternative investments, dedicated to providing a wide range of investment options to retail and mainstream investors. With a focus on innovation, diversification, and financial inclusion, the company offers a comprehensive suite of investment products, including private equity, real estate, infrastructure, logistics, cloud computing, and other alternative asset classes. Lvrch Capital is committed to empowering investors to take control of their financial futures through strategic, high-quality investment opportunities.
Mariah Christensen
Lvrch Capital Advisory
info@lvrch.com
+1 831-401-5967