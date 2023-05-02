LEGENDARY RECORD PRODUCER TONY DOFAT ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A WEB3 MUSIC DISTRIBUTION SERVICE AND NFT “SKY CITY”

Sky City NFT Presale

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TONY DOFAT, a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated producer, is thrilled to announce the launch of the first-ever Web 3 music distribution service and NFT called “SKY CITY”. In collaboration with The Orchard/Sony Music, this innovative platform will be globally distributed both digitally and physically.

SKY CITY NFT will offer many music-focused perks for its community. Free concert tickets, merchandise, music conventions, and exclusive events [to name a few]. For the independent artist, SKY CITY tokens can be utilized for label services such as; artist development, A&R services, marketing, promotion, production, mixing, and distribution. Even more, SKY CITY’s top-tier token holders are eligible to own a stake in TONY DOFAT’s music royalties generated by his massive catalog. His catalog consists of more than 100 major label releases, 15 top ten Billboard hits, and total album sales topping 44 million records sold.

As a full-service WEB2 & WEB3 music distribution service and community for independent Recording Artists and music enthusiasts, SKY CITY’s primary role is to facilitate the needs of today's independent Recording Artists by offering record label services. Owning Sky City tokens will unlock specific label services, and additional services can be added at any time by collecting more tokens. All music will be available on NFT marketplaces, in addition to streaming on all WEB2 music DSPs.

“We need a platform that will mentor, educate, and offer services to help facilitate the independent artist’s roll-out and distribution in WEB2 and WEB3 spaces, while also retaining ownership and control of their music careers. Our ecosystem is a great opportunity to onboard WEB 2 recording artists into WEB 3.”

“We are advocates for independence and do not refer to our artists as “artists” but refer to them as music partners, with equal ownership, control, and profit,” said Dofat. “This fresh and creative business model of net-profit sharing along with label services is revolutionary and will create many superstars.”

Working alongside his son, David Dofat, and LA-based artist and designer Aaron Gonzalez (founder of Plant Swap and Mellow Park NFTs), Tony brings a wealth of industry experience having produced hits for iconic artists such as Queen Latifah, Heavy D, Mary J. Blige, Will Smith, and many others. Tony is also well-known for his role as a member of Sean "Diddy" Combs' Hitman Producer collective and as the record producer for MTV's "Making The Band 2".

“Aaron’s art inspired me to spearhead a WEB3 community for music enthusiasts, independent recording artists, producers, and songwriters,” Tony said.

SKY CITY is currently minting a limited supply of presale tokens through Manifold, and will soon trade on all major NFT marketplaces.

