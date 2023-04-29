How Non-Fiction Authors Are Outmaneuvering the Oncoming AI-Written Book Avalanche

As the rise of AI-generated books looms, non-fiction authors face the urgent challenge of distinguishing themselves from the impending avalanche of robo-written, copy-paste-publish content. With the self-publishing industry already booming and more than 2 million self-published books receiving ISBNs every year, non-fiction writers must act swiftly to create sustainable income streams and maintain their authority in the market, before being buried in the robo-written book snow and ice.

Mike Caldwell, founder of The Marketing Medic and #1 International Best Selling Author of Empathic Marketing®, offers timely strategies for authors to leverage their credibility beyond book sales. By transforming their expertise into high-ticket services such as coaching, mentorship, consultation, or online courses, authors can secure much-needed financial stability in the face of AI-driven competition.

The benefits of acting promptly are manifold. By offering these services, non-fiction authors can establish themselves as experts in their field, attracting clients interested in learning from them directly. This approach fosters deeper relationships with audiences and provides value that transcends the pages of their books.

In the face of the approaching robo-writer book overwhelm, it is crucial for self-published non-fiction authors to adapt and evolve. By embracing innovative marketing techniques, expanding their professional networks, and staying informed about industry trends, authors can maintain a competitive edge and thrive in a rapidly changing landscape.

