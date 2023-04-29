Eric Javits' Innovative Vision Continues To Transform Sustainable Fashion

For almost 3 decades, renowned designer and innovator Eric Javits has been revolutionizing the world of sustainable fashion headwear. His introduction of the Squishee® in 1995 changed the course of the women's headwear market. This revolutionary hat not only looks stylish but is also easily rolled up for travel, without compromising its shape or quality.

Javits’ passion for sustainability and innovation has earned him an international following and led to an expanded line of packable accessories that now includes handbags, footwear, and men's hats. The Squishee® concept has become a trusted name in sustainable fashion, offering both form and function for eco-conscious shoppers around the world.

Eric Javits is widely acclaimed for his efforts to create stylish, eco-friendly products that make life easier. With over 17 years of experience in creating pieces that stand the test of time, he continues to push boundaries and redefine sustainable fashion headwear with each new collection.

A successful marketer and entrepreneur himself, Javits, along with his trusted CEO Dario Markovic, is pleased to announce the launch of his stores in South Korea. He also plans a new distribution center in Europe and more store launches in Asia.

"Brands, business, and technology have always captivated me,” says Javits. “In the past decade, I have been instrumental in assisting brands to create online stores and augment their e-commerce sales through the implementation of digital marketing strategies, email marketing, and more. It is crucial for organizations to swiftly comprehend the spirit of the times and demonstrate the agility to adapt to it."

To learn more about Eric Javits and to shop his collections, visit ericjavits.com.

