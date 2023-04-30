(Video) Iran’s protests expand into more sectors of the society

Iran’s nationwide uprising is witnessing its 225th day on Friday as the country’s industrial workers continue their strike in over 110 sites of 38 cities across 13 provinces.Nurses in Ahvaz, held a protest on Thursday, April 27, for better working conditions.

This campaign is a reminder to the international community of how vulnerable the mullahs’ dictatorship truly is, and the determination of the Iranian people to stand up for their rights. Such as people in Zahedan and Fanuj in Sistan & Baluchestan in iran.

Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran - NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the people of Zahedan and Fanuj who rose up against the mullahs’ dictatorship and continued their anti-regime demonstrations.

protest gatherings have been held by taxi drivers in the past, such as April 15th in the city of Naqadeh, northwest Iran, on April 8th in Mashhad, northeast Iran, on March 31 in Bukan, northwest Iran, and on March 25th in the city of Saqqez, western Iran.

Nurses in Ahvaz, southeast Iran, held a gathering on Thursday protesting the regime’s policies that are delaying their paychecks and pensions. Also similar gathering was held by medical staff of Qaem on April 5th, and Qazvin in northwest Iran on April 20th.

Employees of a site on steel production went on strike on Thursday, joining the nationwide strike launched by other industrial workers across the country.

PARIS, FRANCE, April 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Iran’s nationwide uprising is witnessing its 225th day on Friday as the country’s industrial workers continue their strike in over 110 sites of 38 cities across 13 provinces.

The walk-offs by workers of Iran’s oil, gas, petrochemical, steel, copper and other critical industrial sites are a major wake-up call for the mullahs’ regime while delivering a significant blow to their sources of revenue.

This nationwide campaign is also a reminder to the international community of how vulnerable the mullahs’ dictatorship truly is, and the determination of the Iranian people to stand up for their rights.

People throughout Iran continue to specifically hold the mullahs’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responsible for their miseries, while also condemning the oppressive the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and paramilitary Basij units, alongside other security units that are on the ground suppressing the peaceful demonstrators.

Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 282 cities. Over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, according to sources of Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK). The names of 675 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.

Brave people in the cities of Zahedan and Fanuj in Sistan & Baluchestan Province of southeast Iran have taken to the streets and launched anti-regime demonstrations on Friday following their weekly prayers. Demonstrators in Zahedan are rallying in large numbers and chanting anti-regime slogans, including:

“Khamenei is a murderer! His rule is illegitimate!” “Khamenei, have some shame! Let go of the country!” “Basij and IRGC, you are our ISIS!”
“My martyred brother! I will avenge your blood!” “Freedom! Freedom! Freedom!” “We swear on the blood of our compatriots that we stand to the end!”
“So many years of crimes! Down with the mullahs’ regime!”

Demonstrators in Fanuj rallied in their streets and clashed with the regime’s security forces, according to local activists. In this town regime security forces recently ran over four individuals and opened fire on the locals, leaving at least two killed and several injured. Regime security forces on Friday began responding to the crowd of demonstrators by using tear gas.


Iranian opposition coalition the National Council of Resistance of Iran - NCRI President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the people of Zahedan and Fanuj who rose up against the mullahs’ dictatorship and continued their anti-regime demonstrations.

“I commend our Baluch compatriots who rose up today in Zahedan to honor the fallen in Fanuj. They expressed their determination to continue their uprising until Khamenei is overthrown and all of Iran is free. In Fanuj, young protesters demanded justice, chanting ‘My fallen brother, I will avenge your blood.’ They clashed with the repressive forces. The only way to liberate Iran and all Iranians is to rise up and overthrow the mullahs’ regime. The Iranian people’s democratic revolution shall triumph,” the NCRI President-elect explained.

Locals in the Shahrak-e Bagheri and Amir Abad districts of the Iranian capital, Tehran, began chanting anti-regime slogans on Thursday night, including:
“Down with the dictator!” “Down with Khamenei, the murderer!” “Down with the IRGC!” “We are standing to the end!”

Groups of women in the cities of Tehran and Karaj held protest gatherings on Friday prior to May 1st to mark International Workers’ Day. They raised placards reading different slogans, including: “From our homes to the factories, from schools to the streets, we stand for women’s rights!” “Political prisoners must be released!”

Contract bus drivers of two companies in the Iranian capital Tehran went on strike on Friday, refusing to show up for work and protesting how their officials continue to withhold and deny them their paychecks.

Nurses in Ahvaz, southeast Iran, held a gathering on Thursday protesting the regime’s unjust policies that are delaying and decreasing their paychecks and pensions. A similar gathering was held by medical staff of Mashhad’s Qaem Hospital on April 5th, and Rajaie Hospital of Qazvin in northwest Iran on April 20th.

Administrative employees of an industrial site focused on steel production went on strike on Thursday, joining the nationwide strike launched by other industrial workers across the country.

Taxi drivers in the city of Astara in northern Iran held a gathering on Thursday protesting to local authorities their poor conditions and how it is extremely difficult to make ends meet.

Similar protest gatherings have been held by other taxi drivers in the past, such as April 15th in the city of Naqadeh, northwest Iran, on April 8th in Mashhad, northeast Iran, on March 31 in Bukan, northwest Iran, and on March 25th in the city of Saqqez, western Iran.

Taxi drivers in Iran generally protesting the high prices for spare parts, their low incomes, the lack of insurance coverage, low gasoline rations, and poor state services.

The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.

She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

Demonstrators in Fanuj rallied in their streets and clashed with the regime’s security forces, according to local activists.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

