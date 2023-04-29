St. Albans / Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2002361
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 4/29/23 at approximately 1300 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Swanton Road, St. Albans, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Joshua Many
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were made aware of Many's whereabouts while assisting Wardens with Vermont Fish & Wildlife with an investigation at the above location. It was known to VSP that Many had an outstanding arrest warrant.
Vermont State Police along with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, St. Albans Police Department and Vermont Fish & Wildlife, were able to take Many into custody without incident. Many was transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility and lodged on his warrant. Law enforcement was assisted on scene by Amcare Ambulance Services.
COURT ACTION: Parole Board
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without Bail
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
