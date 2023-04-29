Submit Release
St. Albans / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2002361

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 4/29/23 at approximately 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swanton Road, St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Many                                              

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were made aware of Many's whereabouts while assisting Wardens with Vermont Fish & Wildlife with an investigation at the above location. It was known to VSP that Many had an outstanding arrest warrant.

 

Vermont State Police along with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, St. Albans Police Department and Vermont Fish & Wildlife, were able to take Many into custody without incident. Many was transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility and lodged on his warrant. Law enforcement was assisted on scene by Amcare Ambulance Services.

 

COURT ACTION: Parole Board

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A      

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility 

BAIL: Held without Bail

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

St. Albans / Arrest on Warrant

