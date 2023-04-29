St. Albans / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A2002361

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 4/29/23 at approximately 1300 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swanton Road, St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Joshua Many

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers with the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks were made aware of Many's whereabouts while assisting Wardens with Vermont Fish & Wildlife with an investigation at the above location. It was known to VSP that Many had an outstanding arrest warrant.

Vermont State Police along with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, St. Albans Police Department and Vermont Fish & Wildlife, were able to take Many into custody without incident. Many was transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility and lodged on his warrant. Law enforcement was assisted on scene by Amcare Ambulance Services.

COURT ACTION: Parole Board

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without Bail

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.