Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,456 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 433,681 in the last 365 days.

Attorney Catherine Michael Represents 7-Year-Old Special Needs Child in Indiana School Vomit Abuse Case

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The law firm of Connell Michael Kerr, LLP, and attorney Catherine Michael are representing the family of a 7-year-old special needs child who was recently subjected to horrific abuse by a teacher and classroom aide in the Brownsburg Community School System.  

Ms. Michael reports that, "The incident has shocked and appalled the family and the community, and we are doing everything we can to ensure justice is served and the victim is protected. The family was only provided limited information as to the abuse and shown the video of their child being provided a spoon and being forced to eat his vomit in February 2023. The family only learned of the abuse on April 17th, 2023, the same day as much of the media." Connell Michael Kerr, LLP, and Ms. Michael urge anyone who has additional information about abuse within the Brownsburg Community School System to come forward and contact the Brownsburg Police Department or our office regarding this case. Ms. Michael provides that, “the 7-year-old special needs child in this case is challenged by autism, memory issues, and communication.”

"Connell Michael Kerr, LLP, is committed to helping this family seeking justice to ensure that those responsible for this abuse, and those who knew about the abuse, are held accountable for their actions.   We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time, and they wish to thank everyone for their support and concern. Our office will continue to provide updates on the family at this difficult time."

The family will only provide statements or interviews through counsel at this time.

For further information, please contact Lori Elmlinger (Lori@cmklawfirm.com) or Catherine Michael (Catherine@cmklawfirm.com) at Connell Michael Kerr, LLP, 550 Congressional Blvd, Suite 115, Carmel, Indiana, 317-343-4482, or visit our website at www.cmklawfirm.com.

Cause No.
32D02-2304-F6-000377

Cause No.
32D02-2304-F6-000376

Catherine Michael
Connell Michael Kerr, LLP
+1 317-696-4159
catherine@cmklawfirm.com

You just read:

Attorney Catherine Michael Represents 7-Year-Old Special Needs Child in Indiana School Vomit Abuse Case

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Law, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more