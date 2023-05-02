Attorney Catherine Michael Represents 7-Year-Old Special Needs Child in Indiana School Vomit Abuse Case

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The law firm of Connell Michael Kerr, LLP, and attorney Catherine Michael are representing the family of a 7-year-old special needs child who was recently subjected to horrific abuse by a teacher and classroom aide in the Brownsburg Community School System.

Ms. Michael reports that, "The incident has shocked and appalled the family and the community, and we are doing everything we can to ensure justice is served and the victim is protected. The family was only provided limited information as to the abuse and shown the video of their child being provided a spoon and being forced to eat his vomit in February 2023. The family only learned of the abuse on April 17th, 2023, the same day as much of the media." Connell Michael Kerr, LLP, and Ms. Michael urge anyone who has additional information about abuse within the Brownsburg Community School System to come forward and contact the Brownsburg Police Department or our office regarding this case. Ms. Michael provides that, “the 7-year-old special needs child in this case is challenged by autism, memory issues, and communication.”

"Connell Michael Kerr, LLP, is committed to helping this family seeking justice to ensure that those responsible for this abuse, and those who knew about the abuse, are held accountable for their actions. We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time, and they wish to thank everyone for their support and concern. Our office will continue to provide updates on the family at this difficult time."

The family will only provide statements or interviews through counsel at this time.

For further information, please contact Lori Elmlinger (Lori@cmklawfirm.com) or Catherine Michael (Catherine@cmklawfirm.com) at Connell Michael Kerr, LLP, 550 Congressional Blvd, Suite 115, Carmel, Indiana, 317-343-4482, or visit our website at www.cmklawfirm.com.

Cause No.

32D02-2304-F6-000377

Cause No.

32D02-2304-F6-000376