Vampyre Cosmetics x SILENT HILL Makeup Collection.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- KONAMI, the Tokyo based video game giant, confirmed their remake of the SILENT HILL franchise favorite SILENT HILL 2 in October of 2022. Vampyre Cosmetics is excited to announce its forthcoming officially licensed makeup collection featuring imagery from across the iconic SILENT HILL Franchise.

Vampyre Cosmetics combines unique packaging and nostalgic imagery in a way that makes people say “wow”. Each and every product is created with a rigorous focus of evoking an emotional response, making Vampyre Cosmetics the perfect fit to authentically bring this collection to life and thrill fans who have been playing the game since 2001. Vampyre Cosmetics are sold online at www.vampyrecosmetics.com, HotTopic.com, and at 120 independent stores worldwide. Vampyre Cosmetics launched licensed collections with Emily the Strange & Vincent Price in 2022. Their Winchester Mystery House, Amy Brown Fairies, SILENT HILL (by KONAMI), and other major pop culture licensed collections will launch in 2023!

Founder & C.E.O Rachel Clinesmith spent years doing makeup for horror films and haunted houses. As a result, Vampyre Cosmetics' makeup formulation has the pigmentation and longevity necessary for stage and screen. Vampyre Cosmetics strives to be a "beauty disruptor," renouncing social constructs of beauty and replacing them with individual ones. They believe no one should have to choose between unique, inspired packaging and high quality, ethical cosmetics, so they are committed to being all in one. Vampyre Cosmetics is proudly women owned, disabled owned & LGBTQ owned. All of their products are vegan, cruelty-free, and talc free.

For further information, please contact Lisa Malcolm at Lisa@LYNKPR.com

About Konami Digital Entertainment

Konami Digital Entertainment, which is the core company of Konami Group, develops entertaining content for mobile, console and card games.

The company is known for global franchises such as eFootball™, Metal Gear, Silent Hill, Castlevania, and Contra, as well as the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game series. www.konami.com/games/corporate/en/