Fairyproof, the dark horse of safety, appeared in Big Demo Day and stood out among 100+ projects

Singapore, Singapore , April 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 16th, the Big Demo Day hosted by Central Research was held at the Hong Kong Cyber Arena, with a combination of online and offline roadshow. Well-known VCs and KOLs were invited to participate in the Demo Day, and live broadcasts were conducted on various major media and streaming platforms, while local media in Hong Kong conducted interviews and exposure offline. Fairyproof, a dark horse in the Web3 security field, stood out from over 100 participating projects and was invited to participate in the roadshow for free. Fairyproof showcased their innovative technology and products at the event, gaining a lot of attention.

Full-stack dynamic security services



At the Big Demo Day, Fairyproof's co-founder, Tan Yuefei, demonstrated to investors the functionality and advantages of their dynamic security services, emphasizing that while security auditing is an essential means of maintaining blockchain security, its role is mainly before the product goes launch/deploy. The challenges and attacks that the product faces after it goes launch/deploy are the more difficult challenges that the product must face. Existing security audits cannot provide good security guarantees for the latter, so real-time solutions must be provided in a dynamic way.

Many investors and users showed a strong interest in this new concept and raised various questions about the products and technologies behind it. The Fairyproof team answered these questions in detail and provided a clear roadmap for the technology.

In addition, Fairyproof members presented the company's development direction and business model to investors. In presentations, introductions, and Q&A sessions showcased a refreshing technological scene and unique technical ideas to the live audience and investors. Fairyproof's unique full-stack dynamic security services include:

Security Audit Service: Blockchain audit, smart contract audit, crypto wallet audit, and more

Security Analysis Tools: A set of security tools such as static analysis tool, code vulnerability database, bytecode decompiler, and more. These tools help users uncover typical, common vulnerabilities, and help developers develop high quality code

Data Inquiry Service: This service allows users to enquire information about crypto assets, contract addresses, and more

Blockchain Intelligence: This service allows users to enquire complex information and data such as potential issues or risks about projects, addresses, or crypto assets

Regulation Inquiry Service: This service allows users to check regulation rules and terms, and check how to legitimately participate in a project or launch a project

Enterprise Security Service: This is a customized service for enterprises such as life cycle service for a project, security solutions, attack prediction, and more

Situational Awareness System: This system monitors real-time transactions, data and information of crypto assets and

underlying blockchains, gives risk alarms on code security, tokenomics security and governance security, and provides solutions accordingly

After the event, many investors expressed their favor and investment intentions towards Fairyproof, believing that Fairyproof's technology and products have great potential and will play an important role in the field of blockchain security.

Fairyproof's team members are very grateful to Central Research for providing such an opportunity, allowing them to showcase their technology and products and interact with investors. Fairyproof will continue to focus on providing better products and services for the field of blockchain security and providing more business opportunities for investors.

About Fairyproof



Fairyproof is a pioneering blockchain security company established in Singapore in 2021 by a group of passionate blockchain experts.

The founding members have drafted multiple Ethereum Improvement Proposals (Including ERC-1646, ERC-2569, EIP-2794), authored books and tutorials on blockchain, and applied for multiple patents.

The team has developed various projects on Ethereum including blockchain platforms, DAOs, onchain data storage solutions, DEXs and more. In addition, they have audited many projects and have developed comprehensive security systems based on the accumulated experience.

Since its foundation, Fairyproof has serviced more than 100 projects and teams. Fairyproof has solid research and development experience in blockchain mainnets, layer 2 solutions (Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM, zkStark), zk technologies, MPC technologies, and more.

Fairyproof has developed comprehensive security solutions and systems from four perspectives: code vulnerabilities, logic vulnerabilities, governance vulnerabilities and tokenomics vulnerabilities. Fairyproof is working on a system to monitor real-time blockchain situations and a system to predict blockchain attacks.

Fairyproof is striving to its utmost to make the world of Web3.0 a safer place by safeguarding web 3 projects and crypto assets.

Media Contact

Contact: Angela Tong

Company Name: Fairyproof

Address: 1 RAFFLES PLACE, 50 - 00 ONE RAFFLES PLACE, 048616, SINGAPORE

Website: www.fairyproof.com

Email: angela.tong@fairyproof.com

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment