Canada and Alberta expand support for families fleeing violence

CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Jeremy Nixon, Provincial Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services, and Tanya Fir, Parliamentary Secretary for Status of Women announced an additional combined investment of $2.2 million to provide more women and their families with a safe place to go after fleeing violence.

Domestic violence is a serious issue that impacts families across the country. This is why the Government of Canada and the Government of Alberta are each providing more than $1.1 million, through the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy, to enable YW Calgary to expand the number of women's shelter spaces at their Sheriff King Home shelter.

YW Calgary's Sheriff King Home crisis shelter supports an average of 600 women and children annually and this funding will nearly double capacity from 44 to 80 spaces. The rebuilt shelter is expected to open in September 2023.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why we are investing an additional $1.1 million to support women and children fleeing domestic violence in Calgary. This additional investment will support the creation of a safe haven where women and their children will have the opportunity for healing and a fresh start, and is a powerful example of how the National Housing Strategy is making a real difference in the lives of survivors of domestic violence." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"It is critical to ensure that when someone is fleeing violence, there is somewhere they can go. We are committed to keeping women and families safe, letting them know that they can reach out for help. Our government is grateful for the partnership we have with organizations such as YW Calgary as they offer important supports to those in need." – Jeremy Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services

"Alberta's government is committed to supporting survivors of domestic violence. I am proud of our commitment of $2.2 million to YW Calgary as we continue on this path together. Our latest commitment to YW Calgary is an example of one of the many initiatives our government is taking to support women and families fleeing domestic violence." – Tanya Fir, Parliamentary Secretary for Status of Women

"YW Calgary is delighted to have received additional capital funding from the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada for the rebuilding of YW's Sheriff King Home crisis shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence. This project will nearly double the capacity of our shelter, and will ensure we can support women and children to move from crisis to stability with dignity." – Sue Tomney, CEO, YW Calgary

Quick facts:

Supporting community-driven projects is a key action under Alberta's Stronger Foundations affordable housing strategy.

