Broward County Residents Can Apply for FEMA Assistance

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Homeowners and renters in Broward County who were affected by the April 12-14 severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding are now eligible to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.

President Biden issued a major disaster declaration for the State of Florida. Disaster assistance may include financial help with temporary lodging and home repairs, as well as other disaster-related expenses.

Homeowners and renters in Broward County can apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The helpline is available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

When applying, you will need to provide:

Your current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your current address and your address at the time of the disaster.

Your Social Security number.

A general description of damage and losses caused by the disaster.

Banking information, if you are eligible for disaster assistance and you’d like to receive funds directly deposited into your bank account.

If insured, the types of insurance you have, and when available the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

For an accessible video about how to apply, go online to Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

What to do if you have insurance

If you have homeowners, renters or flood insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. While FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance, if your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Document damage and begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage. Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

For information on Florida’s recovery, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4709. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.