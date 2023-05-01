Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market to Reach USD 10.26 Billion by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) therapeutics market size was USD 3.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.26 billion in 2032, and CAGR of 12%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.26 billion in 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by an increase in the prevalence of AML among the aging population worldwide. AML affects both bone marrow and blood cells and is becoming more common, with 21,000 new cases being reported annually in the US alone.

The market growth is also due to the development of therapeutic technologies, including new medications like immunotherapies and targeted treatments, which have revolutionized AML treatment and increased demand for these therapies due to their improved efficacy and fewer side effects. Personalized treatment with companion diagnostics is another factor driving revenue growth. Additionally, there is a growing demand for targeted therapies that aim to minimize harm to normal cells while targeting specific chemicals or proteins that promote cancer cell growth. This has resulted in the development of more potent treatments and increased financing for research and development operations.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/3354

However, the high cost of therapy is a major factor that could hinder revenue growth, especially in underdeveloped nations where a significant portion of the population cannot afford AML therapy. Moreover, unavailability of AML medicines and difficulty in accessing healthcare facilities in some areas could also restrict revenue growth of the market.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The market for therapeutics to treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is segmented by treatment type and distribution channel.

In terms of treatment type, the market is divided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, stem cell transplantation, and others. Chemotherapy is a widely used treatment for AML and is expected to continue to hold a significant market share. Targeted therapy, which aims to target specific chemicals or proteins that promote cancer cell growth, is gaining popularity due to its improved efficacy and fewer side effects. Stem cell transplantation is also a common treatment option for AML, particularly for patients with high-risk disease. Other treatment options include immunotherapy and radiation therapy.

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospitals, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Hospitals are expected to hold the largest market share due to their ability to provide comprehensive care to patients. Retail pharmacies are also an important distribution channel, particularly for patients who require ongoing medication management. Online pharmacies are a rapidly growing segment, offering convenience and accessibility to patients who may have difficulty accessing traditional brick-and-mortar pharmacies.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/acute-myeloid-leukemia-therapeutics-market

Strategic development:

Cadent Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating drugs for neurological and psychiatric disorders, was successfully acquired by Novartis International AG in 2021. The acquisition aimed to expand Novartis' portfolio of cancer and gene therapy drugs, including AML therapeutics.

In collaboration with German biotech firm BioNTech SE, Pfizer Inc. created a highly effective COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, using a similar approach to develop a potential therapy for AML. Clinical trials for this drug are currently underway and showing promising results.

In 2020, AbbVie Inc. announced that Venclexta, a drug used in combination with azacitidine to treat AML, had received FDA approval. Prior to this, the drug had received accelerated approval for the treatment of small lymphocytic lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Corporation also announced in 2020 that its drug, Onureg, had received FDA approval for the maintenance treatment of AML in patients who had achieved complete remission after receiving aggressive induction chemotherapy. This is the first and only oral treatment to receive FDA approval for this specific use.

Competitive Landscape:

The pharmaceutical industry is a vital component of the healthcare sector, producing drugs and therapies to treat and manage various diseases. Among the top players in the industry are Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Astellas Pharma Inc., Amgen Inc., AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Pfizer Inc. is a research-based pharmaceutical company that specializes in developing innovative treatments for a wide range of medical conditions. Novartis International AG is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing drugs for oncology, neuroscience, respiratory, immunology, and cardiovascular diseases. Celgene Corporation is an American biopharmaceutical company that specializes in cancer and inflammatory diseases.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a global biopharmaceutical company that develops drugs for cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and immunology. Johnson & Johnson is a multinational medical devices, pharmaceutical, and consumer goods manufacturing company that produces drugs, medical devices, and consumer health products. Astellas Pharma Inc. is a Japanese multinational pharmaceutical company that develops drugs for urology, transplantation, dermatology, oncology, and infectious diseases.

Amgen Inc. is a leading biotechnology company that develops and manufactures drugs for oncology, hematology, inflammation, bone health, cardiovascular disease, and neuroscience. AbbVie Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that develops drugs for immunology, oncology, virology, and neuroscience. Eli Lilly and Company is a global pharmaceutical company that specializes in developing drugs for diabetes, oncology, immunology, and neuroscience. GlaxoSmithKline plc is a British multinational pharmaceutical company that produces drugs for respiratory, infectious diseases, oncology, and vaccines.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3354

Overall, the AML therapeutics market is projected to experience significant growth due to the rising prevalence of AML and the development of new and innovative treatment options. However, challenges such as high treatment costs and limited availability of medications in certain regions could hinder market growth. The market is expected to continue to evolve as new therapies and distribution channels emerge, with the goal of improving patient outcomes and increasing accessibility to treatment.

Browse for more reports:

Pressure Bandages Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/pressure-bandages-market

Warts Treatment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/warts-market

Bronchiectasis Treatment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bronchiectasis-treatment-market

Hematuria Treatment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hematuria-treatment-market

Hyperhidrosis Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hyperhidrosis-market