Global Endometriosis Market to Reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2032 with Rapid CAGR of 8.5% | Reports and Data

The global endometriosis market size was USD 1.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2032, and register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.5%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Endometriosis Market is expected to experience rapid revenue growth during the forecast period, with the market size projected to reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.5%. This growth can be attributed to an increasing prevalence of endometriosis and the rising need for efficient therapies. Endometriosis affects a significant number of women worldwide, with one in ten women of reproductive age suffering from the condition. The prevalence of endometriosis is on the rise due to factors such as early menarche, later menopause, and postponed childbearing, as well as a lack of knowledge and delayed diagnosis.

Endometriosis is characterized by the abnormal growth of endometrial tissue outside of the uterus, which can cause inflammation, pain, and infertility. Symptoms of endometriosis include dysmenorrhea, persistent pelvic discomfort, dyspareunia, and infertility, and its severity can range from mild to severe. While there is currently no known cure for endometriosis, therapies focus on symptom relief and improving quality of life.

Pharmaceutical and surgical solutions are available to treat endometriosis, with hormonal therapy and laparoscopic excision being popular treatments. However, the high cost of medicines and negative side effects of hormone therapies could limit market revenue growth.

Nevertheless, the demand for efficient endometriosis therapies is increasing due to the rising prevalence of the condition, and the development of novel and effective treatments is expected to drive further revenue growth. The popularity of minimally invasive surgical methods, such as laparoscopy, is also expected to contribute to market growth due to its benefits over open surgery.

The endometriosis market can be segmented by product type and end-use outlook. In terms of product type, the market includes medications, surgical devices, and other products. The medications segment includes oral contraceptives, progestins, and Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) agonists. Surgical devices used to treat endometriosis include laparoscopy, hysterectomy, and oophorectomy. Other products in the market include pain management drugs, diagnostic devices, and imaging systems.

In terms of end-use outlook, the market includes hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities. Hospitals are the largest end-users of endometriosis treatments due to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and a higher number of patients with the condition. Clinics are another important end-user of endometriosis treatments, as they offer specialized services for women's health issues. Other healthcare facilities, such as ambulatory surgery centers, also contribute to the market revenue.

Several major developments have taken place in the endometriosis market recently. One of these was the announcement in October 2021 that AbbVie had acquired Resonant Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that focuses on developing cancer and immunology therapies. This acquisition is expected to bolster AbbVie's position in the endometriosis market by providing the company with novel therapies for the treatment of the disease.

Another noteworthy development was the FDA approval in June 2021 of Myovant Sciences and Pfizer's drug, Myfembree, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. Myovant Sciences will be responsible for commercializing the drug in the US and Canada, while Pfizer will handle commercialization in other regions.

Bayer also made a significant announcement in December 2020, revealing the initiation of a phase III clinical trial for its drug, Vilaprisan. The trial is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Vilaprisan in patients with moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis. If successful, this drug could offer an important new treatment option for patients suffering from the condition.

Ferring Pharmaceuticals also made headlines in June 2020 when its drug, ZOMACTON, received FDA approval for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency in pediatric and adult patients. This approval is expected to strengthen Ferring Pharmaceuticals' position in the endometriosis market by expanding its product portfolio.

Finally, in March 2020, AstraZeneca announced that it had acquired Enhertu, a biotechnology company specializing in the development of oncology therapies, for $6.9 billion. This acquisition is expected to help AstraZeneca expand its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the endometriosis market.

The global endometriosis market is dominated by a handful of major players that generate the majority of market revenue. These players are continually striving to improve their products and services in order to expand their market presence. The report on the global endometriosis market features several leading companies, including AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bayer AG, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Myovant Sciences Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Syneos Health, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AbbVie Inc. is among the major companies in the global endometriosis market and recently announced the acquisition of Resonant Therapeutics, which specializes in developing cancer and immunology therapies. AstraZeneca Plc. also has a strong presence in the endometriosis market and recently acquired Enhertu, a biotechnology company that focuses on developing oncology therapies. Bayer AG initiated a phase III clinical trial for its drug, Vilaprisan, for the treatment of endometriosis-associated pain in December 2020.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. and Pfizer Inc. received FDA approval for their drug, Myfembree, in June 2021 for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. Ferring Pharmaceuticals gained FDA approval for its drug, ZOMACTON, in June 2020, expanding its product portfolio and strengthening its position in the endometriosis market.

These companies, along with others in the market, will continue to develop innovative therapies and treatments for endometriosis, providing patients with more effective and efficient options to manage their symptoms.

