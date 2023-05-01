Oxygen Concentrator Market to Reach USD 4.34 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders

Reports And Data

The global oxygen concentrator market size was USD 2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.34 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 9%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the global Oxygen Concentrator Market was worth USD 2 billion, and it is projected to grow to USD 4.34 billion by 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The main driver of this growth is the increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders worldwide, particularly among the elderly population. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) is expected to become the third leading cause of death globally by 2030. Other factors contributing to the rise in respiratory disorders include air pollution, smoking, and lifestyle changes.

The growing elderly population and the demand for home healthcare products are also driving market revenue growth. Oxygen concentrators are preferred over oxygen cylinders because they are more affordable and offer greater mobility and convenience. Manufacturers are continuously developing lightweight and portable oxygen concentrators with improved performance, such as those equipped with Bluetooth technology.

Government funding and initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure, such as India's Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, are expected to increase demand for oxygen concentrators. However, several obstacles to market revenue growth remain, including the high cost of devices, lack of knowledge about the benefits of oxygen therapy, the availability of complementary therapies, and a shortage of qualified healthcare workers who can operate and maintain these devices.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global oxygen concentrator market can be categorized by product type, technology, and application outlooks.

Product Type Outlook:

There are two types of oxygen concentrators: portables and fixed. Portable oxygen concentrators are small, lightweight, and can be carried around. They are popular among people who require oxygen therapy while on-the-go. Fixed oxygen concentrators are larger and stationary. They are typically used in healthcare facilities or homes, where patients require continuous oxygen therapy.

Technology Outlook:

Oxygen concentrators use two types of technology: continuous flow and pulse dose. Continuous flow oxygen concentrators deliver a constant stream of oxygen, regardless of the patient's breathing rate. These devices are typically used in healthcare facilities or for patients with high oxygen requirements. Pulse dose oxygen concentrators, on the other hand, deliver oxygen only when the patient inhales. These devices are more efficient and smaller in size, making them popular among portable oxygen concentrators.

Application Outlook:

Oxygen concentrators are used for both homecare and non-homecare purposes. Homecare oxygen concentrators are used by patients who require oxygen therapy at home, due to chronic lung diseases such as COPD. Non-homecare oxygen concentrators are typically used in healthcare facilities or hospitals to provide oxygen to critically ill patients.

In conclusion, the global oxygen concentrator market can be divided into two product types: portables and fixed. These devices use two types of technology: continuous flow and pulse dose. Oxygen concentrators are used for both homecare and non-homecare purposes. The choice of oxygen concentrator depends on the patient's oxygen requirements and lifestyle.

Strategic development:

Several companies in the respiratory care market have been making significant moves to expand their product offerings and enhance their presence in the market. In 2021, Inogen, Inc. acquired New Aera, Inc., a medical device company that specializes in the development of non-invasive ventilation systems. This acquisition was aimed at expanding Inogen's product portfolio and enhancing its presence in the respiratory care market.

Invacare Corporation also made moves to accelerate the development of its respiratory care products, including its oxygen concentrator range, by partnering with Santé Ventures, a healthcare-focused venture capital firm in 2020. That same year, Philips Healthcare launched the SimplyGo Mini, a new portable oxygen concentrator designed for use by patients with respiratory conditions. This device features a lightweight, compact design that can be easily carried by the user.

In 2020, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare acquired Sidhil Ltd., a UK-based medical equipment company, to expand its presence in the European market and enhance its product offerings in the respiratory care segment. The same year, Invacare Corporation launched the Platinum Mobile Oxygen Concentrator, a new oxygen concentrator designed for use by patients who require oxygen therapy while on the go. This device features a lightweight, portable design that can be easily carried by the user.

Inogen also launched a new portable oxygen concentrator in 2021 called the Inogen One G5. This device features advanced technology that allows for longer battery life and improved performance, making it ideal for use by patients with respiratory conditions. Philips Healthcare also launched the EverFlo in 2020, an oxygen concentrator designed for use by patients with respiratory conditions. This device features a compact, energy-efficient design that can provide up to five liters of oxygen per minute.

Finally, in 2020, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare launched the iGo2, a new oxygen concentrator designed for use by patients who require oxygen therapy while on the go. The device features a lightweight, portable design that can be easily carried by the user. Additionally, CAIRE Inc. launched the FreeStyle Comfort in 2020, a new oxygen concentrator designed for use by patients with respiratory conditions. This device features a lightweight, wearable design that can be easily carried by the user.

Competitive Landscape:

The global oxygen concentrator market is a highly competitive and dynamic industry, with several established players vying for market share. These companies are engaged in various activities such as research and development, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Inogen, Inc. is a major player in the global oxygen concentrator market, known for its innovative and reliable oxygen therapy products. In 2021, Inogen acquired New Aera, Inc., a medical device company focused on developing non-invasive ventilation systems. This acquisition aimed to expand Inogen's product portfolio and enhance its presence in the respiratory care market.

Invacare Corporation is another major player in the market, specializing in respiratory care products. In 2020, Invacare partnered with Santé Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on healthcare, to accelerate the development of its oxygen concentrator range.

Philips Healthcare, a leading healthcare technology company, launched the SimplyGo Mini, a portable oxygen concentrator designed for patients with respiratory conditions. The company also introduced the EverFlo, a compact, energy-efficient oxygen concentrator that can provide up to five liters of oxygen per minute.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, a global medical equipment company, acquired Sidhil Ltd., a UK-based medical equipment company, to expand its presence in the European market and enhance its product offerings in the respiratory care segment. The company also launched the iGo2, a lightweight and portable oxygen concentrator designed for patients who require oxygen therapy while on the go.

Chart Industries, Inc., a leading provider of cryogenic equipment and systems, acquired VRV S.p.A., an Italian company specializing in cryogenic equipment and systems, to expand its product offerings in the medical oxygen supply chain.

Overall, the global oxygen concentrator market is witnessing significant growth, driven by rising cases of respiratory diseases, technological advancements, and increasing demand for portable and lightweight oxygen concentrators. The major players in the market are well-positioned to capitalize on these trends and maintain their dominance in the industry.

