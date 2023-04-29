Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on NAIA retaining CCTV footage for 90 days

It's about time the Manila International Airport Authority took this necessary action. Buti naman at inaksyunan agad ito.

During the Senate Committee on Women hearing on human trafficking, we found out that our airport CCTVs didn't have enough storage to retain footage that would have been critical to our investigation. Kamakailan lang ay nalaman natin mula mismo sa isang biktimang Indonesian na itrinaffick siya at iba pang mga Indones papasok sa bansa para mang-scam.

Our witness revealed that he, along with two other Indonesians, was escorted by someone who had access all around the airport. Tinulungan pa silang madaling makalagpas sa immigration counter. His testimony could have easily been corroborated, and we would have been closer to exacting accountability, only if we had the CCTV footage available.

Knowing exactly who goes in and out of our borders across our country is an essential part of our national security. Ngayon, biktima ng human trafficking ang pinapapasok, baka bukas terorista na.