More towns in Oriental Mindoro receive aid from Legarda, DSWD

PHILIPPINES, April 29 - Press Release
April 28, 2023

More towns in Oriental Mindoro receive aid from Legarda, DSWD

In coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda has extended assistance to more communities in the province of Oriental Mindoro affected by the recent oil spill incident affecting various areas in MIMAROPA and Western Visayas.

In response to the crisis, Legarda has allotted Php1,000,000 in assistance per municipality of the province to aid in the recovery of the affected communities under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) of DSWD.

"We understand the struggles our kababayans face due to the unfortunate incident. Through this assistance, we hope to help alleviate their burdens and help them get back on their feet," Legarda said.

"We assure them of our continued support during these challenging times," she added.

? Three thousand five hundred fisherfolks affected by the oil spill benefitted from the AICS program, with Php2,000 per beneficiary in Calapan City and municipalities of Naujan, Pinamalayan, Roxas, Bongabong, Bansud, and Gloria.

In addition to the monetary assistance, 7,000 food packs were distributed to the affected families.

Legarda has taken a leadership role in the AICS roll-out in the province. Pola, the hardest-hit municipality with 500 beneficiaries, successfully received their assistance on March 24, while the remaining municipalities of Mansalay and Bulalacao are scheduled to receive theirs in May.

Furthermore, the senator aims to establish enduring initiatives like mangrove rehabilitation and income-generating prospects for microenterprises, particularly for the fisherfolk impacted by the oil spill.

More towns in Oriental Mindoro receive aid from Legarda, DSWD

