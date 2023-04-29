PHILIPPINES, April 29 - Press Release

April 28, 2023 Gatchalian wants government to shoulder certification costs for TVL graduates in senior high school To boost the employability of senior high school graduates who took the technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track, Senator Win Gatchalian is proposing that the government shoulder the cost of their certifications. The Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education flagged what he called a dead end for senior high school graduates who took the TVL track. Gatchalian pointed out that graduates of the TVL track in senior high school are left on their own to find a testing center before receiving the National Certificate (NC) I or NC II, which could improve their chances of being hired. For School Year (SY) 2019-2020, there were 486, 278 graduates of the TVL track in senior high school, 127,796 took the national certification, and 124,970 passed. While the passing rate among those who took the national certification is at 97.8%, the certification rate was equivalent to only 25.7% among TVL graduates for that school year. The certification rate saw a sharp decline for SY 2020-2021 when there were 473,911 total TVL graduates, 32,965 took the national certification, and 31,993 or 97.1% passed the national certification. For this school year the certification rate was only 6.8%. According to the Department of Education (DepEd), the cost of certification which could amount up to P1,000 remains a hindrance to some learners. During the hearing on the Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2022), Gatchalian pointed out that the government can afford to pay for the cost of certifying the uncertified TVL graduates. It was revealed during the hearing that some P358 million is needed to certify the remaining TVL graduates from SY 2020-2021 who have yet to receive certifications. Gatchalian further emphasized that this is a small amount given the DepEd budget of more than P710 billion this school year. "You give them hope, you give them a certification, and you give them a high probability of getting employed. My point of the matter is yung P358 million na na-compute natin is an investment, and it's a good investment because if you look at the passing rate, it's 97%. So why not spend that 358 million para makuha na nila yung certificate nila and pwede na silang magtrabaho?" said Gatchalian. Gatchalian said that he will propose to include the cost of certifications for the next fiscal year's national budget. Certification para sa mga TVL graduates sa senior high school pinasasagot ni Gatchalian sa gobyerno Upang tumaas ang posibilidad na makakuha ng trabaho ang mga senior high school graduates na kumuha ng technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track, iminungkahi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na sagutin ng gobyerno ang gastos para sa kanilang certification. Pinuna ng Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education ang tinatawag niyang dead end para sa mga senior high school graduates na kumuha ng TVL track. Aniya, sariling sikap ng mga graduates ang paghahanap ng testing center bago makatanggap ng National Certificate (NC) I o National Certificate II na magbibigay sa kanila ng mas mataas na posibilidad na makakuha ng trabaho. Para sa School Year (SY) 2019-2020, may 486, 278 graduates ng senior high school ang kumuha ng TVL track, habang 127,796 naman ang kumuha ng national certification. Bagama't pumalo sa 124,970 o 97.8% ang passing rate sa mga kumuha ng national certification, katumbas lamang ng 25.7% ang certification rate batay sa kabuuan ng mga TVL graduates noong school year na iyon. Bumagsak naman ang certification rate noong SY 2020-2021, kung saan may 473,911 TVL graduates ang naitala, 32,965 ang kumuha ng national certification, at 31,993 o 97.1% ang pumasa. Para sa school year na ito, umabot lamang sa 6.8% ang certification rate. Ayon sa Department of Education (DepEd), nagiging sagabal para sa ilang mag-aaral ang gastos para sa certification na umaabot sa P1,000. Sa isinagawang pagdinig ng Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2022), binigyang diin ni Gatchalian na kayang sagutin ng gobyerno ang gastos upang mabigyan ng certification ang mga TVL graduates na wala pang certification. Lumabas sa isinagawang pagdinig na humigit-kumulang P358 milyon ang kinakailangan upang mabigyan ng certification ang mga TVL graduates mula SY 2020-2021 na wala pang certification. Ayon kay Gatchalian, maliit na halaga ito kung titignan ang P710 bilyon na pondo ng DepEd. "Bibigyan natin sila ng pag-asa, bibigyan natin sila ng certification, at bibigyan natin sila ng mas malaking tsansa na magkaroon agad ng trabaho. Yung P358 milyon na kinwenta natin ay isang investment at magandang investment ito kung titignan natin ang passing rate na umaabot sa 97%. Kaya bakit hindi natin ilaan ang 358 milyon para makuha na nila ang certificate nila at pwede na silang magtrabaho?" ani Gatchalian. Dagdag ni Gatchalian, ipapanukala niyang isama sa national budget ng susunod na taon ang pondo para sa mga naturang certifications.