Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Expected to Reach USD 12.14 Billion by 2032 with 17.6% CAGR

Reports And Data

The global virtual reality in healthcare market size was USD 2.82 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 12.14 Billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 17.6%

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market size was USD 2.82 Billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach USD 12.14 Billion by 2032, registering a revenue CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period. The growth in the market revenue is primarily driven by the increasing demand for advanced healthcare facilities, improved patient outcomes, and the adoption of virtual reality technology in healthcare. The use of virtual reality technology in healthcare is gaining popularity as it provides realistic and immersive training experiences for medical professionals, leading to enhanced patient outcomes and cost savings.

The revenue growth of the virtual reality in healthcare market is also driven by the increasing adoption of virtual reality technology in medical education and training. Medical practitioners are increasingly turning to virtual reality technology as it offers a secure and regulated environment for learning and practicing medical procedures. The technology also provides medical students with practical experience in challenging surgeries and procedures, without the need for cadavers or real patients, thereby driving the market revenue growth.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders is another factor driving the demand for virtual reality technology in healthcare. The technology provides patients with engaging and interactive experiences that help them manage their symptoms and cope with their illness. Additionally, the market revenue growth is expected to be driven by the increasing investment in the development of virtual reality technology and partnerships between tech companies and healthcare institutions to create innovative virtual reality solutions for healthcare.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/1210

Government funding and programs supporting the use of virtual reality technology in healthcare are also expected to drive the revenue growth of the market. Governments are investing in healthcare technology to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. However, the market growth may be hindered by the lack of consistency in virtual reality materials and the high cost of virtual reality equipment.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The virtual reality in healthcare market can be segmented based on its components and applications.

Component-wise, the market can be divided into three categories: hardware, software, and content. Hardware includes devices such as head-mounted displays, sensors, and cameras, while software refers to the computer programs and applications required to operate the hardware. Content refers to the virtual reality simulations and models used in medical education, training, and treatment.

Application-wise, the market can be segmented into four categories: pain management, education and training, rehabilitation and therapy, and others. Pain management involves using virtual reality technology to distract patients from pain and provide them with immersive experiences that reduce the need for medication. Education and training involves the use of virtual reality simulations to train medical professionals and students in procedures, surgeries, and emergency situations. Rehabilitation and therapy involve using virtual reality to provide patients with exercises, activities, and games that aid in their physical or mental recovery. The "others" category includes applications such as virtual reality-assisted surgery and telemedicine.

Overall, the virtual reality in healthcare market can be further analyzed and understood by examining its components and applications. By understanding the various hardware, software, and content requirements, as well as the diverse applications and benefits of virtual reality technology, healthcare professionals and technology companies can work together to advance the field and improve patient outcomes.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Contents @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/virtual-reality-in-healthcare-market

Strategic development:

Several strategic partnerships and developments have been made in the virtual reality (VR) healthcare industry in recent years. For instance, in 2021, Mindmaze SA partnered with Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital to integrate their VR therapy platform into the hospital's rehabilitation programs. The collaboration seeks to enhance patient outcomes by utilizing VR to complement traditional rehabilitation methods.

In another development, Osso VR Inc. raised USD 27 million in Series B funding in 2021 to advance their VR-based surgical training platform. The funding round was led by GSR Ventures and Kaiser Permanente Ventures, among other investors.

Moreover, VRHealth joined forces with Oculus in 2020 to bring their VR-based therapy applications to the Oculus Quest platform. The partnership aimed to make VR therapy more accessible and convenient for patients.

Additionally, CAE Healthcare launched VimedixAR, a VR-based ultrasound training simulator in 2020. The simulator integrates augmented reality (AR) and haptic feedback to offer a realistic training experience for medical professionals.

Finally, Microsoft Corporation released HoloLens 2, a VR-based mixed reality headset in 2020, with numerous healthcare applications, such as medical training and education. These partnerships and developments demonstrate the increasing popularity of VR in healthcare, and its potential to enhance patient outcomes and revolutionize medical training and therapy.

Competitive Landscape:

The global virtual reality (VR) in healthcare market is characterized by intense competition, with several large and medium-sized players vying for a significant share of the market revenue. Among the leading market players are Osso VR Inc., Virtually Better Inc., Mindmaze SA, Firsthand Technology Inc., VRHealth, Microsoft Corporation, Medisim Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., General Electric Company, and CAE Healthcare.

Osso VR Inc. is a leading player in the VR-based surgical training platform, having raised USD 27 million in Series B funding in 2021 to further develop their platform. Virtually Better Inc. specializes in VR-based behavioral therapy and has collaborated with several leading medical institutions to develop their technology.

Mindmaze SA offers a VR therapy platform that integrates with traditional rehabilitation methods, and has partnered with Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital to enhance patient outcomes. Firsthand Technology Inc. provides VR-based pain management solutions, while VRHealth offers a range of VR-based healthcare solutions, including virtual physical therapy and cognitive behavioral therapy.

Microsoft Corporation offers the HoloLens 2, a VR-based mixed reality headset with numerous healthcare applications, such as medical training and education. Medisim Ltd. develops VR-based medical simulation solutions, while Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. offers VR-based healthcare solutions, such as VR-based pain management and patient education. Lastly, CAE Healthcare offers VR-based training simulators for medical professionals.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1210

In the coming years, we can expect to see continued investments in the development of VR technology for healthcare applications, as well as the formation of more partnerships between tech companies and healthcare institutions. These trends, along with the increasing demand for VR-based healthcare solutions, are expected to drive significant revenue growth in the VR in healthcare market.

Browse for more reports:

Brain Monitoring Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/brain-monitoring-market

Mobile Heart Monitoring Devices Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mobile-heart-monitoring-devices-market

Robotic Prosthetic Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/robotic-prosthetic-market

Physiotherapy Equipment Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/physiotherapy-equipment-market

Foot and Ankle Allograft Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/foot-and-ankle-allograft-market