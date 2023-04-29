Golden Week is approaching, beware of food and accommodation package scam

MACAU, April 29 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) has recently discovered scammers setting up bogus social media pages under the pretense of a certain travel agency and posted multiple fraudulent advertisements, offering food and accommodation deals at a discounted price.

As it is difficult to verify the authenticity of information online, PJ advises the public to remain vigilant to prevent their personal information from being stolen or losing money to fraud.

Crime Prevention tips: