Golden Week is approaching, beware of food and accommodation package scam
MACAU, April 29 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) has recently discovered scammers setting up bogus social media pages under the pretense of a certain travel agency and posted multiple fraudulent advertisements, offering food and accommodation deals at a discounted price.
As it is difficult to verify the authenticity of information online, PJ advises the public to remain vigilant to prevent their personal information from being stolen or losing money to fraud.
Crime Prevention tips:
- Purchase food and accommodation packages through official channels.
- Do not readily fall for online deals to avoid falling prey to fraud.
- Never reveal personal information, credit card details or transfer money to strangers.
- In the event of encountering fraud, please contact the Judiciary Police via our Anti-scam hotline 8800 7777 or crime report hotline 993.