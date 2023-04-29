Intellabridge Partners with the Arbor Day Foundation on Arbor Day 2023

Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2023) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation KASH KASHF KASH (the "Company", "Intellabridge" or "Kash Corp."), a financial impact technology company, is pleased to announce a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, which will allow Intellabridge's customers to plant a tree every time they go shopping and pay with their Karma Card.

"It's so exciting when we have a partner that not only wants to plant trees, but also invites their community to participate in helping make this world a better place," said Katie Loos, President of the Arbor Day Foundation. "The support from Intellabridge gives us a boost in the meaningful work we're doing to restore forestland of need. By providing an engaging opportunity for customers to also act as environmental stewards, this partnership truly embodies our core mission of planting, nurturing, and celebrating trees."

With this partnership, customer donations will initially support the planting of trees throughout central Georgia, where the Arbor Day Foundation has identified forestland of greatest need. A diverse blend of native tree species will be planted across multiple tracts of private land, which will help restore the natural landscape and provide a variety of environmental benefits like improved air quality, soil and water conservation, and increased habitat for endangered wildlife species.

"We are particularly excited about this partnership because Karma Card donations are structured around the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals," explains Intellabridge CEO John Eagleton. "Partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation for tree planting allows Karma Card customers to address the goals of climate action and life on land with a focus on planting trees in forests of greatest need across America. The first 5,000 customer transactions will go towards supporting reforestation in Georgia with the planting of native loblolly, slash, and longleaf pine, providing fire tolerance as well as habitat for endangered and threatened wildlife including the red-cockaded woodpecker and gopher tortoise."

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world's largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation — alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners — has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation KASH KASHF KASH is a fintech company in the business of impact finance with a mission to make every transaction have a positive impact on the world through cashback solutions and automated customizable donations to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Intellabridge's Karma impact finance product, is a web and mobile application providing customers with cashback debit cards, virtual cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay as well as self-custody financial services, and automated donation systems.

For more information on Intellabridge, visit www.intellabridge.com.

